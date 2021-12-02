GORHAM – David Allan Butler III passed away suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. David was born June 14, 1999, the first-born child to David Butler, Jr. and Jessica Wozny. He was a jovial baby with chubby cheeks and beautiful green eyes. His birth brought immense joy and fulfillment to his parents.﻿David was educated at Falmouth High School, where his teachers and the staff adored him and provided him a sense of worth. He got his first job at 15 and was a hardworking and dedicated employee no matter what company and position he was in. His final employer Glidden Excavation and Paving has expressed their hurt at the passing of a great worker and friend. He spent his winters snowplowing with his father, he was who his dad counted on to get up with in the middle of the night in the freezing cold to go shoveling snow.﻿David loved his family fiercely, he made a point of spending time with them. He shared a love of shooting with his father and would send him YouTube videos everyday on all sorts of topics. He would stay up all night with his mother discussing the ups/downs of life. He enjoyed helping his beloved grandmother, Rolayne Ames, with caring for her horses. They took many trail rides together on the land surrounding her home.﻿He was always eager to learn new things. He taught himself to trade in the stock market and loved history and nature. He would make his girlfriend, Adilia Retoloza, watch shows on the History Channel and National Geographic with him. He loved his video games, he would connect online with his siblings and cousins and play for hours at a time. He enjoyed skateboarding, skiing, hiking with his grandfather, Matthew Wozny (up until his death earlier this year), camping, fishing and traveling.﻿David is survived by his partner Adilia Retoloza, who will welcome his only child in 2022. His father David Butler Jr., stepmother Jaime Butler, mother Jessica Wozny, brothers: Devin, Griffin and Michael, sisters: Madison, Sherrie and Harley, grandparents: Rolayne and Steve Ames, David Butler Sr., and Julie and Stephen Pomerleau, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.﻿David filled any room he entered with energy, laughter, craziness and cheerfulness. He overcame his wild teenage years to become a responsible and capable young adult. He was a source of great pride to his family. His death is a tragic loss to all who loved him, all of which were touched by him in some way and will never forget the pleasure and happiness he brought them.﻿The family invites you to visiting hours on Dec. 3, 2021, from 2-3- p.m., followed immediately by a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.﻿

