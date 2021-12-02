BIDDEFORD – Patrick M. Miniutti, 74, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, early Sunday morning, Nov. 28, 2021, at his home in Biddeford, Maine. He was born on Aug. 14, 1947, in Biddeford, as the eldest of Jack and Catherine Miniutti’s 10 children. Pat graduated from Biddeford High School in 1965 as an honor student and three-sport athlete. In 1968, Pat married his high school sweetheart, Aline Perreault, while attending the University of Bridgeport where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Together they moved to Michigan where Pat earned his MBA in Finance from Michigan State University.

Upon passing the CPA exam, Pat was recruited by Big 8 accounting firm Peat, Marwick and Mitchell for their Denver office. Over time, Pat’s accounting and finance expertise led him to a highly successful 45-year career in the commercial real estate industry, overseeing the financing and development of several billion dollars worth of new and revitalized projects. Pat’s job titles included EVP, CFO, COO, and CEO with supervisory responsibility over thousands of employees. His most notable achievement was spearheading the largest public Real Estate Investment Trust offering in the US, at its time. Subsequently, he duplicated this achievement in Canada. Later in life, Pat developed entrepreneurial interests by acquiring a majority interest of a golf course in New Brunswick, an office building in Victoria, BC, and at the time of his passing, as an owner and managing partner of Biddeford Auto Wash on Alfred Street, completing Pat’s circle of life back to his hometown.

This past September, Pat and Aline celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. They supported each other through many career opportunities and relocations. As Pat’s talents in finance and development emerged, he was sought after by many companies. Aline organized their day-to-day lives, hosted many social events, and was responsible for their successful moves to numerous cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Pat and Aline adopted several pets during their marriage, most recently, a Mini Goldendoodle named Teddy, who always brought a smile to Pat’s face when discussing the puppy’s antics.

Above all, Pat was the patriarch of the family. He loved to carry on family traditions with his wife, Aline, hosting holiday gatherings each year where he often attempted to beat his siblings at board games and would never accept defeat. Pat was known for his charitable nature and would generously go out of his way to care for and support family members, friends, colleagues, employees, and his community. Pat was a fan of all Boston sports teams and tournament golf. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid golfer, himself, having been a member of many courses throughout the years including Biddeford-Saco CC.

Patrick was predeceased by his parents Amedeo “Jack” Miniutti (2004) and Catherine Miniutti (2005), his brother Bill Miniutti (2017), and his brother-in-law Donald Wilson (2020). Surviving family members include Pat’s wife, Aline (Perreault) Miniutti, siblings and their spouses: Peggy Wilson, Michael Miniutti and his wife Terri, Kathy Rhodes Miniutti, Mary and her husband Don Fleurant, Jane Miniutti and her husband Steve Hayes, John Miniutti, Carol and her husband Jeff Blau, David Miniutti and his wife Michelle, as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be held at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St, Biddeford from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 4, immediately followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Proceeding from there, a burial service will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 530 Elm St, Biddeford.

﻿

In lieu of flowers, Aline has asked for donations to the Don Wilson Memorial Athlete Fund which supports student-athletes from Biddeford High.

Checks Payable to: Biddeford High School

In Memo Line: Don Wilson Memorial Athlete Fund, in memory of Patrick Miniutti

﻿

Mailed to: Biddeford High School,

c/o Joyce Poulin,

20 Maplewood Ave

Biddeford, ME 04005.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous