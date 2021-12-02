NEW HIRES

Taja Wright has joined Trademark Federal Credit Union as vice president of service and operations. Wright brings more than 15 years of managerial experience to the role.

Northern Light Pediatric Orthopedics has hired Dr. William Bassett. Bassett completed a residency in orthopedic surgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Orthopedic Residency. He also completed a fellowship in pediatric orthopedics and scoliosis at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

Jen Daigle joined Greater Portland Health as clinical program coordinator of gender-affirming services. Daigle was previously a provider at Martin’s Point Healthcare. She has been providing gender-affirming health care for more than a decade.

Portland-based law firm Verrill has hired trademark attorneys Thomas Dunn and Rebecca Lessard to its intellectual property and technology group. Dunn, a partner, brings more than 20 years of experience. Prior to joining the firm, Dunn served as chair of a trademark practice at a Boston firm. Lessard, a counsel, brings experience providing strategic counseling for clients’ global trademark portfolios. She worked previously as a trademark attorney in Massachusetts and Washington, D.C.

Maine Community Bank has hired Susan Mellon as executive vice president, customer experience and market expansion. Mellon will be responsible for overseeing the bank’s retail banking, residential mortgage lending, and marketing efforts. She brings 25 years of progressive experience, including her recent tenure as executive vice president of Bangor Savings Bank. She previously served at Key Bank.

PROMOTIONS

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution has announced several promotions across a variety of departments and branches:

Mark Jones was named executive vice president and will continue as director of lending. Jones has been with the bank for nearly 36 years, with a focus on customer satisfaction.

John Mondor was promoted to vice president, marketing and communications manager. Mondor has worked with the bank since 2007. Amy Sanphy was promoted to customer relationship officer. Sanphy joined the Westbrook branch as a teller in 2010. She was most recently a customer relationship associate.

Karen Gendron was promoted to transaction services manager. Gendron became part of Saco & Biddeford’s main office in 2005 as a teller. She was promoted to senior teller in 2018.

Cara Gobeil was promoted to auditor. Gobeil has held customer service roles with the bank since 2017. Wayne Johnson was promoted to assistant vice president. Johnson has been a member of the loan department as an officer since 2013.

Patrick DeCourcey will move into the new role of assistant retail lending manager. DeCourcey joined Saco & Biddeford as a loan officer in 2010.

Tracy Mahoney was promoted to customer relationship officer. Mahoney, who joined the bank in 2012, was promoted from teller to customer relationship associate in 2016.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

Ray Coultas, chief executive of three regional credit unions, was inducted into the Cooperative Credit Union Association’s Hall of Fame. Coultas, a former resident of Lebanon, was recognized for his leadership of Hanscom Federal Credit Union in Bedford, Massachusetts, Triangle Federal Credit Union in Nashua, New Hampshire, and Holy Rosary Credit Union in Rochester, New Hampshire, where he led efforts to increase the credit union’s assets from $7 million to $60 million over seven years before retiring in 1993. Coultas served on boards and committees of the Credit Union National Association, the New Hampshire Credit Union League and TriCorp Federal Credit Union in Westbrook.

Jess Maurer, executive director of the Maine Council on Aging, and Lisa Sockabasin, director of Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness, were awarded the Maine Health Access Foundation’s 2021 Dr. Wendy J. Wolf Health Leadership Award. Maurer is a founder of the Maine Council on Aging and now executive director. Throughout the pandemic, she curated and shared information, engaged in multisector problem-solving, and coordinated advocacy efforts on emerging issues, with special focus on Maine’s care workforce. Sockabasin has led Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness for nearly five years and previously served as the director of the State of Maine Office of Health Equity for a decade. She has used her knowledge and skills to help realize many dreams that Wabanaki leaders have had for their communities for generations.

GENERAL

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino, chief executive of Portland-based consulting firm Compliance4 and founder of The Best Ever You Network, was accepted into the Forbes Business Council. Guarino is the author of eight books including an award-winning book, “Percolate – Let Your Best Self Filter Through.” Her latest book, “Change Guidebook – How to Align Your Heart, Truths and Energy to Find Success in All Areas of Your Life,” will be published by Health Communications Inc. in March.

