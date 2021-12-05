CADEN MCDUFFIE, Senior—Football

Max Preps Player of the Year

Campbell Conference Class C Player of the Year

Campbell Conference Class C all-star

Here’s all you need to know about Caden McDuffie.

On the biggest play in program history, his coaches decided to let him keep the ball.

And he scored.

And Cape Elizabeth went on to win the state title for the first time.

McDuffie came to Cape Elizabeth from Las Vegas, bringing some Vegas-style swagger with him, prior to his junior year, but he never got a chance to play a meaningful game, as the 2020 season was lost to COVID. That only made what ensued this fall even sweeter, as McDuffie lit up the stat sheet and guided the Capers to the pinnacle.

McDuffie finished with 1,406 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and only three interceptions, good for a 125 passer rating. He also rushed 133 times for 1,011 yards and scored 19 more TDs. His 2,417 total yards set a school record and his 45 scores set a school and state record.

“I come from a triple-option powerhouse team,” said McDuffie. “I bring some West Coast to Maine.”

McDuffie debuted with 123 passing yards and two touchdowns and 56 rushing yards and another score in a decisive win over Fryeburg Academy. He also ran for three TDs and passed for two in a victory over Gardiner, had 272 combined yards, four rushing scores and three passing touchdowns in a 78-0 win at Hampden Academy, threw for 163 yards and three TDs and ran for 164 more yards and another touchdown in a home victory over York, ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in a loss at Leavitt, had 220 combined yards and four scores in a win over Wells and closed the regular season by throwing for 184 yards and three TDs in a victory over Westbrook.

McDuffie’s dominance continued in the postseason, as he threw for 108 yards a pair of touchdowns and ran for 97 yards and a TD in a 56-0 victory over Westbrook in the Class C South quarterfinals, then ran for 110 yards and threw for a pair of scores in a 33-6 win over Fryeburg Academy in the semifinals. Cape Elizabeth then went to Leavitt for what proved to be an all-time classic regional final. Despite a valiant effort, the Capers trailed, 23-19, with 3 seconds to play. With the ball at the Hornets’ 3, Cape Elizabeth had one make-or-break play to score and extend its season and McDuffie got the call, taking the snap out of a shotgun formation before willing his way into the end zone for the biggest touchdown in program history and an unforgettable 25-23 victory.

“I told them in the huddle that we are the best team in the state and that three yards is nothing to us,” McDuffie said. “I think it woke everybody up. The hole I had after the play-fake was the size of a semi-truck.”

The state final versus Winslow proved to be a bit anti-climactic, at least as anti-climactic as a first championship in program history could be, as the Capers dominated from start to finish in a 53-6 victory, as McDuffie finished with 239 passing yards, 79 rushing yards and a state final record seven touchdowns.

“This season’s been unreal for all of us,” said McDuffie. “Ever since I was five-years-old and I started playing this sport, I pictured myself being in a state championship game my senior year. We just prepared and executed everything our coaching staff told us to do.”

McDuffie, who also plays for Cape Elizabeth’s transcendent lacrosse team, hopes to play football in college, but has yet to make his decision. He and the name Fitzpatrick also could become synonymous in the weeks to come.

What a year, what a legacy and the best is yet to come for Caden McDuffie.

Coach Sean Green’s comment: “It’s safe to say that Caden had the greatest single-season offensive performance in school history. Caden is the most pure example of a dual-threat quarterback. What sets Caden apart from most at his position is that he is a football player first and a quarterback second. His football IQ is his best asset, allowing him to efficiently dissect defensive schemes and put our team in the best position to succeed on every down. It has been an absolute honor and pleasure to coach such a phenomenal young man.”

Prior winners:

2020 Nick Clifford (soccer)

2019 Jack Bassett (cross country)

2018 John O’Connor (soccer)

2017 Austin Legge (golf)

2016 Ben Ekedahl (football)

2015 Jack O’Rourke (football)

2014 Jack Drinan (football)

2013 Liam Simpson (cross country)

2012 Reese McFarlane (golf)

2011 Tim Lavallee (soccer)

2010 Jack Queeney (soccer)

2009 Ezra Wolfinger (football)

2008 Nate Lavallee (football)

2007 Jim Bump (football)

2006 Graham Egan (cross country)

2005 Mike Kertes (football)

2004 Ron Kelton (golf)

2003 Elliot Cohen (football)

2002 David Croft (soccer)

2001 Jeff Hodge (soccer)

EMILY SUPPLE, Senior-Soccer

All-State

Southern Class B regional all-star

WMC Class B all-star, first-team

WMC All-Academic

This year, the secret was out.

While her teammates and coaches knew just how special Emily Supple was, the rest of the Maine high school girls’ soccer world learned the hard way this fall, as Supple emerged as a prolific goal scorer, one with a penchant for striking at the most optimal times in the biggest games, and thanks in large part to her contributions, the Capers hoisted a Gold Ball once again.

Supple played soccer from a young age and was part of Class B state champions her freshman and sophomore years before Cape Elizabeth’s 2020 campaign was shortened by COVID. This fall, the Capers looked for the three-peat and with one exception, were unbeatable, with Supple teaming with 2019 and 2020 Fall Athlete of the Year Maggie Cochran to produce an offensive juggernaut, scoring 30 of her 36 career goals and adding nine of her 18 career assists.

Supple hinted at big things to come by scoring both goals in a season-opening win at rival Yarmouth. She then scored twice in a win over Wells, had three goals in a victory over Fryeburg Academy, tallied four goals in a win over Gray-New Gloucester, scored the only goal in a victory over York, then closed the regular season with three goals in a win over Freeport.

Supple’s postseason was even more impressive, as she had three goals and an assist in a quarterfinal round win over Greely, scored another in a semifinal round victory over York, tallied all three goals in a regional final win over Yarmouth, then tacked on two more in a state game victory over Hermon.

“Our town is a great town to be part of a sports team,” said Supple, who also plays basketball. “It’s been so fun.”

Supple earned several postseason honors, then recently announced that she plans to attend and play soccer at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island. She figures to continue to excel on the pitch and her senior season will be one that lives on in program lore.

Coach Graham Forsyth’s comment: ““Emily’s a great player. She deserves the limelight. Emily’s always been special. She always had something different. I feel like she was overshadowed by Maggie and she played in a deeper position, because in years past, we had Prezli (Piscopo), we had Karli Chapin, we had Maggie, Liv Cochran. There were girls playing further forward who could score. After everything we lost from last year and moving pieces around, we knew we could get the best out of Emily going forward more. Playing her at striker definitely proved to be a great decision.”

Prior winners:

2020 Maggie Cochran (soccer)

2019 Maggie Cochran (soccer)

2018 Prezli Piscopo (soccer)

2017 Maggie Dadmun (volleyball)

2016 Mariah Deschino (soccer)

2015 Maddie Bowe (volleyball)

2014 Tess Haller (volleyball)

2013 Kate Breed (soccer)

2012 Kathryn Clark (soccer)

2011 Melanie Vangel (soccer)

2010 Karyn Barrett (soccer)

2009 Karyn Barrett (soccer)

2008 Emily Attwood (cross country)

2007 Emily Attwood (cross country)

2006 Marla Houghton (soccer)

2005 Dana Riker (soccer)

2004 Elise Moody-Roberts (cross country)

2003 Elise Moody-Roberts (cross country)

2002 Clare Egan (cross country)

2001 Addie Rintel (field hockey)

