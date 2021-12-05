CELDA MOUCKALA, Junior-Soccer

Class A South all-region

SMAA all-star, first-team

Ram Award winner

Captain

Mouckala made life miserable for opposing offenses while playing a big part in getting his teammates going into the offensive zone, helping the Rams enjoy another successful campaign.

Mouckala stood out not only because of his skill on the pitch, but for his leadership as well, and he was named a captain this season. His defensive acumen helped the Rams win nine games and hold the opposition to just 20 goals in 15 games. Mouckala also found the net on offense in a win over Westbrook.

Deering lost to Bonny Eagle in the Class A South preliminary round.

After the season, Mouckala was selected as an all-conference and all-region all-star and was also given the Ram Award, which is bestowed upon the player who gives 100 percent in every practice and every game.

Mouckala still has a year left to wear a Rams uniform and that’s very good news for his team and local soccer fans as he figures to be an even bigger presence going forward.

Coach Joel Costigan’s comment: “Celda’s ability to cover space made it possible for us to play with a three-back system much of the time. He was able to step into the midfield to win the ball and recover quickly. He is big and strong, like many other top defenders, but additionally, he is tremendously skilled and is able to win the ball and keep the ball, which was essential to helping us build out of the back and transition into the attack. In addition to being a great soccer player, Celda has tremendous character. He honors his commitments, he is responsible and thoughtful, he excels academically and he is a tremendous role model for younger players.”

Prior winners:

2020 Muntasir Ahmed (soccer)

2019 Max Morrione (soccer)

2018 Alec Troxell (cross country)

2017 Alex McGonagle (golf)

2016 Yahya Nure (cross country)

2015 Max Chabot (football)

2014 Stephen Ochan (soccer)

2013 Will Barlock (golf)

2012 Kenny Sweet (football)

2011 Joe Walp (golf)

2010 Jamie Ross (football)

2009 Charlie Dupee (soccer)

2008 Jack Heary (football)

2007 Tony Yeboah (soccer)

2006 John Misener (cross country)

2005 Sean Meehan (soccer/football)

2004 Ryan Flaherty (football)

MEGAN CUNNINGHAM, Senior-Cross country

All-state, second-team

SMAA all-star, second-team

Captain

Cunningham has been a standout for the Deering cross country program throughout her high school career and in her final season, as the team’s lone senior, she again sparkled individually while helping bring along her younger teammates.

Cunningham finished 38th at the Class A state meet as a freshman and moved up to 25th as a sophomore. As a junior, Cunningham had a strong showing at the state qualifier, but the state meet was cancelled by COVID. Regardless, she was named Deering Fall Athlete of the Year.

To no one’s surprise, Cunningham turned heads this fall, in her final high school season.

In the season opener, versus Portland, Sanford and Scarborough, Cunningham was first with a time of 20 minutes, 27 seconds. She was first again against Falmouth, Noble and Sanford, then placed first in a meet versus Windham, then did it again against Noble, Thornton Academy and Westbrook with a time of 20:35. In the regular season finale, against Cumberland County foes, Cunningham was second individually to Cheverus’ Annabelle Brooks.

Cunningham ran the regional course in 20 minutes, 52.26 seconds, good for the ninth-best time, and as a result, qualified for the Class A state meet, where she posted a time of 19:50.2, good for 10th. Cunningham then capped her high school career at the New England meet, finishing with a time of 22:37.6.

Cunningham is also a standout Nordic skier and outdoor track runner and it’s quite likely we’ll see her compete at the college level as well, although she has yet to commit.

Regardless of where she goes from here, Cunningham’s time at Deering will long be a benchmark for excellence.

Coach Gerry Myatt’s comment: “Megan was the heart and soul of the team. Her maturity and awareness served the team well. She was very much like an extra coach on many occasions. Her hard work and dedication were greatly appreciated by me as well as the team.”

Prior winners:

2020 Megan Cunningham (cross country)

2019 Mia Sargent (soccer)

2018 Aleah Murph (field hockey)

2017 Maddy Broda (volleyball)

2016 Kaylee Helmick (volleyball)

2015 Simone Lauture (soccer)

2014 Rylie Turner (field hockey)

2013 Alexis Elowitch (soccer)

2012 Alexis Elowitch (soccer)

2011 Alexis Sivovlos (soccer)

2010 Amanda Masse (soccer)

2009 Jami LeRoy (field hockey)

2008 Jess Ruhlin (field hockey)

2007 Jess Ruhlin (field hockey)

2006 Chelsea Johnson (soccer)

2005 Ashley Morgan (cross country)

2004 Bronwyn Potthoff (field hockey)

