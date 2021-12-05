MASON FARR, Senior-Soccer

Class A South regional all-star

SMAA all-star, first-team

Farr is the latest in a legacy of unstoppable Falmouth goal scorers and he helped the Navigators to yet another successful campaign.

Farr played three years of varsity soccer for Falmouth. He was part of the Navigators’ first-ever Class A state championship as a sophomore and after his junior campaign was limited by COVID, Farr’s senior campaign was his best, as he was a matchup nightmare, winning the ball with abandon and burying it when he got the opportunity. Farr scored 18 goals and added four assists for a squad which won 11 games before being ousted from the playoffs by eventual Class A state champion Marshwood.

Highlights included the first four goals of the season in a 6-0 win at Sanford in the opener, two more goals in a victory over Massabesic, the only goal in a win over Kennebunk, two goals in a victory over Bonny Eagle, a hat trick in a win over Cheverus, three goals and a pair of assists in a victory over Biddeford, two goals in a win over Thornton Academy and the only goal in a thrilling victory at Scarborough.

While Falmouth’s quest for another Gold Ball fell short, the Navigators scored a lot of goals and created no shortage of excitement and much of that was due to Farr’s heroics.

Coach Dave Halligan’s comment: “Mason was a player that other teams had to account for on the field. He was a threat to score from any position that he was asked to play. His speed and size, along with his skill with the ball, made him one of the top players in the state. He’s a game-changer. He seemed to play his best in the biggest games against the toughest opponents.”

Prior winners:

2020 Ben Greene (cross country)

2019 Gus Ford (soccer)

2018 Riley Reed (football)

2017 Jack Bryant (football)

2016 Jeremiah Sands (cross country)

2015 Connor Aube (football)

2014 Bryce Murdick (cross country)

2013 Joe Lesniak (golf)

2012 J.P. White (soccer)

2011 Andrew Murry (soccer)

2010 Tim Follo (cross country)

2009 Gabe Hoffman-Johnson (soccer)

2008 Gabe Hoffman-Johnson (soccer)

2007 Jack Wyman (golf)

2006 Nick Ford (football)

2005 Adam Packard (golf)

2004 Connor Hollowell (soccer)

2003 Jimmy Velas (soccer)

2002 Brandon Bonsey (cross country)

2001 Brian Giggey (golf)

JORDAN WOLF, Senior-Soccer

Class A South regional all-star

SMAA all-star, first-team

SMAA Defensive Player of the Year

Captain

Wolf wasn’t just the state’s finest goalkeeper this season, she’ll be remembered as one of the best ever and when she got an opportunity to contribute on offense, she proved to be a game-changer there as well as she paced Falmouth to its best season in 14 years.

Wolf broke on to the scene as a freshman and was named an honorable mention all-star. As a sophomore, she earned the same designation. After having her junior season shortened by COVID, Wolf took on the responsibility of bringing along a young defense this fall and as the last line of defense, ensured Falmouth would be in every game and win most of them.

Wolf conceded only nine goals in 17 games. She made four saves in a season-opening victory over Sanford, stopped seven shots in a scoreless tie versus Gorham, made five saves in a win over Kennebunk, then made two saves in a shutout win over Bonny Eagle, giving her Falmouth’s career record for shutouts with 25. There would be more to come.

Wolf surrendered her first goal of the season, but stopped 10 shots, including making a dazzling diving save on a penalty kick, to preserve a 2-1 victory at Cheverus, saved 12 shots in a loss to eventual state champion Windham, made seven saves in a win over Thornton Academy, stopped seven shots in a huge win over Scarborough, made four saves in a shutout win over South Portland and saved a pair of shots in a regular season-ending victory over Portland.

Wolf remained stellar in the playoffs, stopping a pair of shots in a preliminary round win over Sanford, helping Falmouth edge Marshwood in the quarterfinals, then shutting out Gorham for 110 minutes in the semifinals before the Rams won on penalty kicks.

Emphasizing just how valuable and multi-faceted she was, Wolf also scored twice and had three assists. She converted a penalty kick against Sanford and had an assist in the win over Scarborough.

Wolf isn’t done turning heads on the pitch. Regardless of what comes next, her legend will live on in Falmouth.

Coach Andrew Pelletier’s comment: “Jordan was a leader on and off the field for us this season and for the past four years, she has proven to be instrumental to the program’s success. She led by example and demanded the best from herself and her teammates. We don’t mind people shooting from 30-yards out when we have Jordan. Her presence in goal and on free kicks gave our group lifts when we weren’t playing our best. She will go down as one of the top goalkeepers the state has seen in some time.”

Prior winners:

2020 Sofie Matson (cross country)

2019 Sofie Matson (cross country)

2018 Liberty Ladd (field hockey)

2017 Sofie Matson (cross country)

2016 Malaika Pasch (cross country)

2015 Sydney Bell (field hockey)

2014 Elle Fitzgerald (field hockey)

2013 Riley Burfeind (volleyball)

2012 Cassie Darrow (soccer)

2011 Caitlin Bucksbaum (soccer)

2010 Kate Sparks (volleyball)

2009 Emma Wilberg (volleyball)

2008 Nicole Foley (field hockey)

2007 Maddie Grygiel (cross country)

2006 Emily Bowden (field hockey)

2005 Riley Haddock (field hockey)

2004 Riley Haddock (field hockey)

2003 Hannah Millick (field hockey)

2002 Ali Hollowell (field hockey)

2001 Whitney Huse (soccer)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: