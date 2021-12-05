ELI SPAULDING, Sophomore-Golf

Class B individual state champion

WMC all-star, first-team

Cheverie Award winner (top player in conference)

Spaulding has played a major role in Freeport’s golf renaissance and after watching teammate Matt Kempf win the Class B individual state title a year ago, Spaulding did the honors this year and he still has two seasons left to make his indelible mark on Maine high school golf.

As a freshman, Spaulding helped the Falcons win the Class B team title for the first time, shooting an 81, tying for fifth individually. After a very successful summer season, winning the state junior title, Spaulding had no peer this fall as Freeport made it back to the state match, this time placing sixth.

Spaulding finished the season averaging a stroke under par. He was named the top player in the Western Maine Conference, shot a conference-best 70 at the WMC qualifier, then left no doubt at the Class B state match, shooting the best score of any golfer in any class, a 68, good for four-under, nine shots clear of the runner-up. His round included five birdies and just a single bogey and he birdied three holes in a row on the back nine to pull away from the competition.

“This is something I wanted to check off my list,” Spaulding said, after winning the individual title. “I wanted to get that final win of the season and it feels really good to do so.”

The best news for Freeport (and bad news for the rest of the state) is that Spaulding, who only figures to get better due to his devotion to the sport, still has two years remaining in high school. If you like what you’ve seen so far, just wait. He’s teeing up even more brilliance.

Coach Jason Ouellette’s comment: “Sometimes we get spoiled watching Eli in practice and in matches. He makes things look easy, but golf is such a challenging sport. People who watch Eli play long enough get accustomed to what he can do on a golf course. He makes the extraordinary look ordinary, but people overlook how hard he works at his craft. He has a natural talent for the game, but it’s not by accident that he has evolved into the best high school golfer in the state. He is one of the hardest-working athletes I’ve been associated with and his drive to improve is what sets him apart. While some might be satisfied with what Eli has accomplished, he finds a way to motivate himself to get better. He is going to be fun to watch the next two seasons and I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes.”

Prior winners:

2020 Matt Kempf (golf)

2019 Gabe Wagner (soccer)

2018 Shea Wagner (soccer)

2017 Ethan Sclar (golf)

2016 Josh Burke (football)

2015 Chandler Vincent (cross country)

2014 Chandler Vincent (cross country)

2013 Ben MacMillan (football)

2012 Dan Burke (football)

2011 Jack Dawe (soccer)

2010 James Purdy (football)

2009 Miguel Beckles (football)

2008 Cody Bartlett (soccer)

2007 Jon Klages (football)

2006 Luke Charest (soccer)

2005 Elliott Townsend (soccer)

2004 Jeff Smith (soccer)

2003 Josh Zolla (cross country)

2002 Chris Vigliotta (soccer)

2001 Scott Newell (golf)

KYLA HAVEY, Senior-Field hockey

All-State

WMC all-star, first-team

Head, Heart, Hustle Award winner

Captain

Havey seamlessly transitioned from a supporting role on a veteran squad to the seasoned leader on a young team and thanks to her ability to get the job done as a player and a captain, Freeport quickly came of age and became one of the top teams in Class B South by season’s end.

As a freshman, Havey came off the bench on a team which made it all the way to the regional final. She was in a supporting role again her sophomore season when the Falcons lost in overtime in the semifinals. Last fall, again on a squad laden with seniors, Havey helped Freeport produce a 9-1 record, but due to COVID, there was no postseason.

After almost all of the Falcons’ minutes and goals from the 2020 squad graduated, Havey returned as the most experienced player and she would star, making her impact up and down the field, scoring a dozen goals and assisting on four others.

Highlights included scoring Freeport’s first goal of the season in a loss to Yarmouth, two goals in a victory over Greely, the winning goal in a double-overtime win over Poland, a goal and an assist in a victory over Lake Region, a hat trick in a win over Gray-New Gloucester and two goals in a victory over Fryeburg Academy.

The Falcons then beat Gray-New Gloucester in the Class B South preliminary round, as Havey had a goal and an assist. Freeport was eliminated by Yarmouth in the quarterfinals, but the season was a rousing success.

“I’m one of the seniors on the team and I’m trying really hard to help the girls gain confidence and get excited,” Havey said, of her role.

Havey, who plans to play next year at Husson College, finished her career with 25 goals and eight assists and was chosen all-conference and all-state for her efforts. Efforts which guarantee her impact will long be felt as the Falcons go on to enjoy even more triumph in the years to come.

Coach Marcia Wood’s comment: “For the past three years, Kyla has been our spark off the bench. Coming in to give relief to one of the starters and usually being an impact player and scoring important goals. This year, Kyla had a more vital role on our team being a starter and playing the whole game. We had a very young team and Kyla did a great job leading the team and teaching them how to play at the high school level. Her coaches and teammates watch her in awe as she dribbles and dodges all the way down the field. Her speed and quickness will be greatly missed next year.”

Prior winners:

2020 Ally Randall (field hockey)

2019 Catriona Gould (soccer)

2018 Alexa Koenig (field hockey)

2017 Lily Horne (cross country)

2016 Alexa Koenig (field hockey)

2015 Morgan Karnes (field hockey)

2014 Abby Smith (field hockey)

2013 Livvy Dimick (soccer)

2012 Jocelyn Davee (soccer)

2011 Kayla Thurlow (field hockey)

2010 Lauren Easler (cross country)

2009 Hannah Schuchert (field hockey)

2008 Molly Susla (cross country)

2007 Hannah Schuchert (field hockey)

2006 Molly Susla (cross country)

2005 Kelsey Nichols (cross country)

2004 Lucy Garrec (cross country)

2003 Dani O’Rourke-Suchoff (cross country)

2002 Michelle Peters (field hockey)

2001 Amy Morejon (soccer)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: