CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points, Rudy Gobert had 20 rebounds and five blocks and the Utah Jazz survived Cleveland’s late surge for their fourth straight win, 109-108 over the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Rudy Gay had 15 for Utah, which made 20 3-pointers and gave away a 15-point lead in the fourth.

The Cavs had a chance to win, but Darius Garland missed a 28-footer with 2.9 seconds to go, and Jarrett Allen couldn’t get his tip to drop as Cleveland had its winning streak stopped at four.

Garland scored 31 points, Allen added 17 points and 11 rebounds and rookie Evan Mobley had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavs, who were back at home after beating Dallas, Miami and Washington. It was the first time since 1975 that the Cavs won three straight on the road over teams with winning records.

RAPTORS 102, WIZARDS 90: Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, Precious Achiuwa had 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Toronto beat visiting Washington.

Chris Boucher scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 11, and Fred VanVleet 10 to help the Raptors win back-to-back games for the first time since a five-game winning streak from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 26 points and Bradley Beal had 14 for the Wizards, who couldn’t dig out of a big hole after shooting poorly in the first quarter. Washington lost its second straight.

Toronto led by as many as 25 points, and beat Washington for the 11th time in 13 meetings.

HORNETS 130, HAWKS 127: Miles Bridges scored 32 points and Charlotte, without four players, leaned on its best 3-point shooting game of the season and won in Atlanta.

Kelly Oubre Jr. made six 3s and scored 28 points for Charlotte. The Hornets made a season-high 17 3s.

John Collins led Atlanta with a season-best 31 points and 12 rebounds.

ROCKETS 118, PELICANS 108: Eric Gordon and Christian Wood both scored 23 points, and Houston beat visiting New Orleans for its sixth straight win.

Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 40 points for the Pelicans – he most since dropping 40 against Brooklyn on Nov. 4, 2019. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, but New Orleans dropped their third game in the last five.

Houston’s Daniel Theis netted 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting from the field, and Alperen Sengun finished with 10 points.

