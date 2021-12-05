PHILADELPHIA — Corey Perry had two goals and an assist and Ryan McDonagh scored and had a pair of assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-1 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

Mathieu Joseph, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who won their third in a row and ninth of their last 12. Victor Hedman had three assists to boost his team-leading total to 21. Brian Elliott, Tampa Bay’s backup goalie who played the previous four seasons with the Flyers, made 38 saves.

Cam Atkinson scored for the Flyers, who have lost eight in a row. Philadelphia is two losses away from tying the club record of 10 consecutive defeats. Carter Hart made 10 saves before being replaced by Martin Jones, who also had 10 saves.

The Flyers’ skid started when Tampa Bay visited Philadelphia on Nov. 18 and beat them in a 4-3 shootout. Then, the Lightning beat the Flyers at home 4-0 on Nov. 23.

Sunday’s game wrapped up the season series against Tampa Bay. But it wasn’t pretty.

BLUE JACKETS 6, SHARKS 4: Adam Boqvist scored twice, Andrew Peeke had two assists and Columbus snapped a four-game losing streak with a come-from-behind win over San Jose in Columbus, Ohio.

Sean Kuraly, Cole Sillinger, Jack Roslevic and Alexandre Texier scored and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots as Columbus won its fourth straight home game.

Nick Bonino, Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Tomas Hertl scored for San Jose. Matt Nieto and Timo Meier each added two assists and Adin Hill stopped 24 shots in the loss.

BLACKHAWKS 3, ISLANDERS 2: Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout and Chicago sent New York to its 11th straight loss overall and sixth straight setback its new arena.

Kane beat Semyon Varlamov with Chicago’s second shootout attempt, and Marc-Andre Fleury denied all three chances by the Islanders to secure the win.

The Islanders tied the game with four seconds left in the third period on a goal by defenseman Noah Dobson.

KINGS 5, OILERS 1: Adrian Kempe scored a pair of goals and Los Angeles won at Edmonton.

Rasmus Kupari, Drew Doughty and Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings. Doughty added two assists, and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves.

Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers, who lost two straight for the first time this season.

JETS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 3: Blake Wheeler had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves, leading Winnipeg to a win at home.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Copp, Evgeny Svechnikov, Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg.

Michael Bunting, Auston Matthews and Ondrej Kase scored for Toronto. Joseph Woll stopped 35 shots.

