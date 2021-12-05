PORTLAND – Sarah “Sally” McNeil, 92, left this world December 1, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

Sally was born in Bangor on July 15, 1929, a daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret (Nash) McNeil. She was one of twelve children, who grew up in a Scottish Catholic family during the depression and war years. As a child, Sally attended St. John’s Grammar School and was a 1947 graduate of John Bapst High School in Bangor. Soon after graduation, Sally entered the Sisters of Mercy. Her desire to serve God and her fellow man, along with her strong Scottish roots, led her to the religious life. While in the convent, Sally was given the religious name, Sister Mary Conrad. As a Sister of Mercy, she attended St. Joseph’s College earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Following graduation, her first teaching assignment was at Cathedral Elementary School where she remained for many years. She also taught briefly at Indian Island Elementary School. Sister Conrad enjoyed teaching and loved her students. She could often be seen playing “stocking ball” with her students during recess. Years later, she would run into her former students when they were adults with families of their own. It was evident from these exchanges that she was a beloved teacher and the mutual respect and fondness formed years ago still existed.

After 25 years as a Sister of Mercy, she left the convent desiring a more secular life. With her life changed, Sally quickly accepted a position as Head of the Housekeeping Department at Mercy Hospital. She enjoyed the challenges of her new career and the many friendships she formed there. She retired from the hospital in 1995 after more than 20 years of service.

Sally was a friend to Shirley and William York for a number of years. In 1974 following the unexpected death of William, Sally moved in with the York family and filled an important, comforting, and loving role. She became a friend and confidante to the York children, Kim, Kelly, and William, and a second mother to Mary who was only two at the time. Sally would remain their “chosen family” for the rest of her life. For more than 45 years, Sally and Shirley were the best of friends and companions, who together, provided a home filled with faith, love, adventure, laughter, and support. The York household was filled with much fun and activity. Sally loved all the “hub bub” but never wanted to be the center of attention. She was truly one of a kind–an accepting and unassuming person. The family grew with the addition of Shirley’s grandchildren, Brett and Katie. Once again, Sally flourished as a grandmother figure who loved, nurtured, and protected them as they grew. Later, when the family was blessed with Giorgia, Rocco, Madison and Charlotte, Sally excitedly welcomed these great-grandchildren into the fold.

Sally was especially proud of her Scottish heritage and the fact that she and other relatives were able to trace their roots to the island of Barra. Sally remained close to all her siblings and her many nieces and nephews, most of whom lived in the Bangor area and Connecticut. She particularly enjoyed the fun times spent at her sister Peggy’s camp every summer. It was there that she was able to see several of her siblings and other family members while enjoying swimming and playing endless hours of scat and other card games.

Sally was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph’s Church and remained deeply faithful throughout her life. Christmas was a particularly special time of year for Sally. Their home was filled with her favorite things – family, friends, food, music, and celebrating the Birth of Christ. At other times, she loved to cook and would spend as much time reading cookbooks as actually cooking. She was a lifelong learner and was always reading books and later gathering information from her tablet. She enjoyed camping, playing cards, Beano, putting puzzles together and playing games of chance. Trips to the casino were always welcome highlights for Sally. She was a fierce sports fan and competitor who loved pro-wrestling and all her New England Teams–the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics.

Following the sale of their Elmwood Street home where they lived for nearly forty years, she and Shirley lived at Park Danforth in Portland where they formed even more friendships with residents and staff.

She was predeceased by her dearest friend, Shirley York, in 2019, and all of her eleven siblings. She is survived by the York children and their spouses, two grandchildren and their spouses, four great-grandchildren, and many cherished nieces and nephews and their families.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Prayers will be recited Friday, December 10, at 9:15 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland on Monday, December 13, at 2:00 pm. To view Sally’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Sisters of Mercy,

966 Riverside Street,

Portland, Maine 04103.

