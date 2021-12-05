BRANDON BOYLE, Senior-Football

SMAA Class B Player of the Year

SMAA Class A all-star

Talk about making your presence felt at your new school.

Boyle transferred from Deering to rival Portland this fall and immediately became a star on both sides of the ball as the Bulldogs enjoyed an undefeated regular season and made a run all the way to the regional final.

Boyle lit up the stat sheet as Portland’s lead running back, scoring 20 touchdowns and five two-point conversions, good for 130 points, ran for 1,144 yards on 130 attempts, an 8.8 yards per carry average, had 21 receptions for 415 yards and added 425 yards worth of punt returns and 255 more on kickoffs, good for a whopping 2,239 all-purpose yards.

Defensively, playing middle linebacker, outside linebacker, defense end, safety and defensive back, Boyle made 84 tackles, recovered four fumbles, had three sacks and intercepted two passes.

Boyle made an immediate impact in a statement-making Opening Night win at Kennebunk, running 22 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns, catching three passes for 47 yards and a TD, and on defense, adding seven tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Boyle then had 149 yards and two rushing touchdowns against his old team, ran 14 times for 101 yards and a TD in a victory over Noble, rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns in a critical win at Marshwood, scored a TD rushing and another receiving in a victory over Biddeford, ran for three touchdowns in a win at South Portland and closed with 310 all-purpose yards and three scores in a victory over Lewiston to cap an 8-0 regular season.

In a quarterfinal round win over Biddeford, Boyle had a pair of touchdown runs. In the semifinals, a victory over Noble, Boyle ran for 148 yards and two scores on 15 carries. After the Bulldogs’ title hopes were dashed by Marshwood in the regional final, Boyle then helped Portland enjoy its largest-ever Turkey Day win over Deering in his final contest before earning his share of postseason accolades.

Boyle, who also starred on defense and special teams, certainly made the most of his lone season in a Bulldogs uniform and his teammates certainly benefited from his presence.

Coach Jason McLeod’s comment: “Brandon’s ability to play multiple roles and do them all well was evident during the season. He played five different defensive positions while also being our primary ball hander offensively. He scored touchdowns rushing, receiving, defensively and returning kicks. He is arguably one of the best athletes I’ve had the privilege of being around, not to mention one of the best, if not the best, in the state this season.”

Prior winners:

2020 Bennett Berg (golf)

2019 Alex Millones (soccer)

2018 Zack Elowitch (football)

2017 Quinn Clarke (soccer/football)

2016 Dylan Bolduc (football)

2015 Joe Esposito (football)

2014 Jeremiah Copeland (football)

2013 Justin Zukowski (football)

2012 Tate Gale (football)

2011 Tim Rovnak (soccer)

2010 Fazal Nabi (soccer)

2009 Fazal Nabi (soccer)

2008 Fazal Nabi (soccer)

2007 Matt Methot (cross country)

2006 Chris Treister (football)

2005 Josh Wang (cross country)

2004 Ayalew Taye (cross country)

SAMANTHA MOORE, Freshman-Cross country

SMAA all-star, first-team

Moore was a mystery before the season started, but it didn’t take long for her to emerge as a budding star, one who has an extremely bright future.

Moore, who benefited immensely from the presence of veteran teammates Tenley Flint, Greta Holmes and Alyssa Sigfridson, debuted by placing fourth with a time of 22 minutes, 15 seconds at a meet versus Deering, Sanford and Scarborough. Her next time out, on a shorter course at Smiling Hill farm in a five-team meet, Moore was sixth in 19:31.84. Moore then posted Portland’s best time at the Southern Maine Classic, 20:24.6. At the Festival of Champions, on the state meet course in Belfast, Moore had a time of 20:23.9. A week later, in the regular season finale, versus Cumberland County foes, back at Smiling Hill Farm, Moore was third for scoring purposes with a time of 21:14.

Moore continued to impress in the postseason, surging to a sixth-place finish (20:32.29) at the regional meet, helping the Bulldogs make it to the state meet. There, Moore was superb, placing 10th for scoring purposes in 19:52.93, helping Portland place seventh as a team, its best state meet finish since 1998. Moore capped her sensational freshman campaign by posting the 60th-best time (21:20.29) at the New England championship meet.

If Moore’s ascendance during the course of her freshman season is any indication, look out. The next three years will be a lot of fun and the Bulldogs will very much be a force to be reckoned with going forward.

Coach Frank Myatt’s comment: “Samantha had a fantastic first season. She really came out of the woodwork. She joined the team the first week of school and exceeded expectations. She has a great mentality and ability, especially as a freshman, to stay within herself. She doesn’t panic before a race. She had a plan and was calm. She had the best season for a Portland High girls’ runner since the late 90s.”

Prior winners:

2020 Lydia Stein (soccer)

2019 Lucy Medd (cross country)

2018 Grace Stacey (soccer)

2017 Sophia Silva (volleyball)

2016 Taylor Crosby (soccer)

2015 Chessa Hoekstra (soccer)

2014 Madison Bolduc (soccer)

2013 Emma Stehli (soccer)

2012 Leanne Reichert (field hockey)

2011 Raechel Allen (field hockey)

2010 Effie Drew (field hockey)

2009 Sophia Nappi (soccer)

2008 Casey Monaghan (soccer)

2007 Nicole Place (soccer)

2006 Cilla Knox (soccer)

2005 Molly Radis (soccer)

2004 Brianna Shepard (field hockey)

