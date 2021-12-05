ZACH BARRY, Senior—Cross country

All-State

SMAA all-star, first-team

Barry continued Scarborough’s legacy of cross country brilliance and has much to look forward to at the next level.

Barry made an immediate impact with the Red Storm program, placing 15th at the Class A state meet as a freshman. As a sophomore, he placed 13th at states. Last season, Barry was second at the state qualifier, but the state meet was cancelled by COVID-complications.

This fall, Barry made up for lost time, placing first in 16 minutes, 26 seconds in a season-opening meet against Cheverus, Deering and Portland, finishing seventh at the Southern Maine Classic, producing the fourth-best time (third for scoring purposes) at the Festival of Champions, finishing first in 16:12.72 in a meet against Falmouth, Gorham and Windham, then taking first place at regionals in 16:47.47. At the Class A state meet, Barry had a time of 16:31.31 to place fourth, as Scarborough finished sixth as a team. Barry then finished his season and high school cross country career at New Englands.

Barry, who also runs indoor and outdoor track (he’s the reigning state champion in the 800), will compete next year at the University of Connecticut.

Coach Jim Harmon’s comment: “Zach is a talented athlete. He did inherit good genes for running. His Dad and Mom are both accomplished runners, but I think what really makes Zach such an outstanding runner is his commitment and dedication to the sport. He’s been running most of his life and takes his training very seriously. Even if he has to miss a practice he’ll ask what the workout was and do it on his own.”

Prior winners:

2020 Zander Haskell (soccer)

2019 Jarett Flaker (football)

2018 Anthony Burnham (golf)

2017 Owen Garrard (football)

2016 Dakota Joy (football)

2015 Matt Caron (soccer)

2014 Drew Kane (golf)

2013 Ben Greenberg (football)

2012 Dillon Russo (football)

2011 Nick Morris (cross country)

2010 Mike Cyr (football)

2009 Trevor Hoxsie (soccer)

2008 Ian Philbrick (soccer)

2007 Nate Gove (soccer)

2006 Jack Snyder (golf)

2005 Derek Poulin (soccer)

2004 Brad Carlson (soccer)

2003 Tim Waterhouse (cross country)

2002 Travis Hitchcock (football)

2001 Nial DeMena (football)

MADDIE STROUSE, Senior- Volleyball

SMAA all-star, first-team

SMAA All-Academic team

Captain

Strouse brought the power and the poise to a Red Storm team that had just enough to win a state championship in absolutely breathtaking fashion.

Strouse joined Scarborough’s varsity team as a freshman and was a key contributor as a sophomore, earning first-team all-conference mention after the Red Storm dropped the Class A state match to Falmouth. After losing out on her junior season due to COVID, Strouse excelled as a hitter this fall, producing 187 kills with a .324 hitting percentage, while adding 53 aces from the service line.

Highlights included nine kills in a five-set win over Cape Elizabeth, 13 kills, 11 service points and five blocks in a loss to eventual Class B champion Yarmouth, 11 service points and nine kills in a state quarterfinal round victory over Thornton Academy, 15 kills and eight service points in a semifinal round win over Gorham and 16 kills in a back-and-forth, five-set state match win over previously undefeated Biddeford.

“I definitely think going into that match we were the underdog,” Strouse said. “We lost twice to them before, once before the regular season and in the regular season, but I believed we could do it.”

Strouse has yet to make a college decision but said she hopes to play at the club level. She certainly saved her best for last in high school and got to depart as a champion.

Coach Kim Stoddard’s comment: “The impact Maddie had on the game was measured by how she impacted the other teams, how they played around her. She takes up a lot of space on the court. Every time she got a set, I guarantee she got a kill and she didn’t have a ton of errors. She’s the first to get excited when others do well and, when there’s a mistake, to focus on the next play. She’s a calm presence. It’s so important in high-pressure games.”

Prior winners:

2020 Ali Mokriski (soccer)

2019 Ashley Sabatino (soccer)

2018 Molly Murnane (soccer)

2017 Natalie Simonton (volleyball)

2016 Lily Nygren (field hockey)

2015 Emily Hanson (volleyball)

2014 Kristen Murray (field hockey)

2013 Abby Mills (volleyball)

2012 Sarah Martens (soccer)

2011 Brittany Bona (volleyball)

2010 Cortney Hughes (soccer)

2009 Brittany Ross (field hockey)

2008 Brittany Ross (field hockey)

2007 Sarah Bonenfant (field hockey)

2006 Erica Jesseman (cross country)

2005 Liz Houle (soccer)

2004 Caitlin Albert (field hockey)

2003 Zaria Udeh (soccer)

2002 Caitlin Neelon (field hockey)

2001 Maureen McHugh (soccer)

