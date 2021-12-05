This spacious home (2,632 SF) is a single-level living opportunity is in a desirable neighborhood that abuts conservation land around the Presumpscot River and has sidewalks that lead to the central shopping area of Falmouth. Sun-filled spaces hallmark this meticulously maintained unit with only one previous owner. Hardwood floors extend throughout all living spaces, including the large first floor primary suite and the two bedrooms on the second floor.

A private back deck overlooks a sun-soaked open space with well-maintained native landscaping. The Tidewater Farm Preserve is easily accessible from here. The trail system includes one that leads to the water where you could drop-in a kayak or canoe. Between trees and town, this location and the home’s layout have something for everyone.

13 Marigold Ln. is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

