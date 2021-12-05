-
Single-level living opportunity in Falmouth’s Tidewater Farms homeowners association—primary suite on first floor
-
Meticulously maintained unit marked by sun-filled spaces, with only one previous owner
-
Access to waterfront conservation land on the Presumpscot River and sidewalks directly to Falmouth’s shopping district
-
Private back deck overlooks open space with well-maintained native landscaping
This spacious home (2,632 SF) is a single-level living opportunity is in a desirable neighborhood that abuts conservation land around the Presumpscot River and has sidewalks that lead to the central shopping area of Falmouth. Sun-filled spaces hallmark this meticulously maintained unit with only one previous owner. Hardwood floors extend throughout all living spaces, including the large first floor primary suite and the two bedrooms on the second floor.
A private back deck overlooks a sun-soaked open space with well-maintained native landscaping. The Tidewater Farm Preserve is easily accessible from here. The trail system includes one that leads to the water where you could drop-in a kayak or canoe. Between trees and town, this location and the home’s layout have something for everyone.
13 Marigold Ln. is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
-
Sports
Celtics start fast, rout Trail Blazers 145-117
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Welcome to long-term care insurance. You want some sanity with that?
-
Books
Bedside table: Make new friends
-
Food
One-pan skillet pork tenderloin with squash, apple and kale is saucy, fast and satisfying