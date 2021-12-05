BOYS’ TEAM

SEAN GREEN—CAPE ELIZABETH FOOTBALL

Sean Green inherited a great program and took it the final step.

To a championship.

A year after never playing a down, in a season where the Capers were anything but the favorite.

Cape Elizabeth ascended to the pinnacle this fall for the first time and as a result, Sean Green gets The Forecaster’s nod as our Southern edition Fall Coach of the Year, of a boys’ team.

Green played at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts and coached Portland Youth football and for a year, was an assistant at Deering. In 2019, he replaced Aaron Filieo after Filieo took the South Portland job and Green quickly introduced a high-powered offensive attack. That first season, Cape Elizabeth finished 5-4 after losing to Freeport in a wild Class C South quarterfinal. Last fall, the Capers expected to compete for a championship, but COVID canceled the season.

This fall, Cape Elizabeth had just one mighty obstacle, overcame it in epic fashion, then went on to make history.

The Capers went 6-1 in the regular season, outscoring the opposition, 359-84, losing only to Leavitt in a close contest which gave them confidence they could beat the Hornets if they played again.

As the No. 2 seed for the Class C South playoffs, Cape Elizabeth continued its prolific ways, beating Westbrook, 56-0, in the quarterfinals and Fryeburg Academy, 33-6, in the semifinals. That sent the Capers to Turner to meet Leavitt again in the regional final and on the final play of the game, standout senior quarterback Caden McDuffie bulled in from the 3 for a breathtaking 25-23 victory. The state game was far less dramatic, as Cape Elizabeth led from start to finish and prevailed, 53-8, to win the program’s first Gold Ball.

“This means everything,” Green said. “We talked in February, 2019 for the first time as a team when my staff and I took over here. We talked about this moment here, delivering a Gold Ball to Cape Elizabeth. “This community is special. The first time I ever came to Cape Elizabeth was for my interview. These people have welcomed me with open arms. These kids, the parents, Booster Club, administration, nobody deserves it more than them. They’d been here twice, (the title) was elusive and we finally brought it home.”

This won’t be the Capers last title. With Sean Green, our Southern edition boys’ team Fall Coach of the Year, leading the way, Cape Elizabeth will be vying for hardware year after year after year.

Prior winners:

2020 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

2019 Aaron Filieo (South Portland football)

2018 Jim Harmon (Scarborough cross country)

2017 Lance Johnson (Scarborough football)

2016 Lance Johnson (Scarborough football)

2015 Chris Whitney (Cape Elizabeth golf)

2014 Mike Murphy (Scarborough golf)

2013 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

2012 Derek Veilleux (Cape Elizabeth cross country)

2011 Steve Stinson (South Portland football)

2010 Lance Johnson (Scarborough football)

2009 Aaron Filieo (Cape Elizabeth football)

2008 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

2007 Steve Stinson (South Portland football)

2006 Aaron Filieo (Cape Elizabeth football)

2005 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

2004 Jim Harmon (Scarborough cross country)

2003 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

2002 Jack Flynn (Scarborough football)

2001 Jack Flynn (Scarborough football)

GIRLS’ TEAM

MAURA BISOGNI—CAPE ELIZABETH FIELD HOCKEY

Cape Elizabeth’s field hockey team enjoyed its best season in over 20 years, winning games in dramatic fashion and in abundance. The Capers didn’t have many preseason expectations, but exceeded them with a flourish and got all the way to the Class B South Final.

And in the aftermath of a magical campaign, Maura Bisogni gets The Forecaster’s nod as our Southern edition Fall Coach of the Year, of a girls’ team.

Bisogni was also selected in 2016.

Bisogni coached field hockey in Virginia and Washington D.C. and also coached squash at George Washington University and in New York before taking over the Capers program in 2015. Cape Elizabeth went 0-14 that first season, but in her second year, won five games. The Capers won seven games and made the playoffs in 2019, but a year ago, COVID limited the schedule and cancelled the postseason.

This fall, led by high-scoring Grace Gray and senior standout Camden Woods, and getting clutch contributions from several other players, Cape Elizabeth went 11-2-1 in the regular season, losing only to perennial power York, its best record since 2000. As the No. 2 seed in Class B South, the Capers then downed Morse and Yarmouth to reach the regional final for the first time in 21 years. Cape Elizabeth lost to eventual champion Leavitt, 2-0, but the season couldn’t be considered anything but a rousing success.

“It was such a fun season,” Bisogni said. “I am so proud of the team. They really have been putting in the work for the past two years and it was great to see what they have been working so hard for come into fruition.”

Cape Elizabeth has re-established itself as a contender and with Maura Bisogni, our Southern edition Fall girls’ team Coach of the Year, steering the ship, more deep playoff runs lie ahead.

Prior winners:

2020 Kerry Mariello (Scarborough field hockey)

2019 Mike Farley (Scarborough soccer)

2018 Graham Forsyth (Cape Elizabeth soccer)

2017 Sarah Boeckel (Cape Elizabeth volleyball)

2016 Maura Bisogni (Cape Elizabeth field hockey)

2015 Jon Roberts (Scarborough volleyball)

2014 Sarah Boeckel (Cape Elizabeth volleyball)

2013 Craig Fannan (Cape Elizabeth soccer)

2012 Mike Farley (Scarborough soccer)

2011 Jon Roberts (Scarborough volleyball)

2010 Mike Farley (Scarborough soccer)

2009 Kerry Mariello (Scarborough field hockey)

2008 Ron Kelly (Scarborough cross country)

2007 Kerry Mariello (Scarborough field hockey)

2006 Jody King (Scarborough volleyball)

2005 Mary Ann Doss (Cape Elizabeth cross country)

2004 Kerry Mariello (Scarborough field hockey)

2003 Mary Ann Doss (Cape Elizabeth cross country)

2002 Maureen Curran (South Portland field hockey)

2001 Erin McLaughlin (Scarborough field hockey)

