GEORGE FAHEY, Senior-Golf

Class C individual state champion

WMC all-star

Fahey enjoyed winning an individual state title so much that he went out and did it again this fall and this time, helped his team taste unprecedented success.

As a junior, Fahey shot an 18-hole round of 74 to win the Class C individual crown by a single shot. This fall, Waynflete had a full-fledged team and while the Flyers would make it to states as a team, it would be Fahey again stealing the show.

Fahey was solid throughout the regular season, highlighted by a nine-hole score of 36 against perennial Class B power Cape Elizabeth, then, at the Western Maine Conference qualifier, he shot a 71 to help Waynflete reach the state match for the first time. Fahey then captured his second consecutive individual crown by shooting a 73, again winning by a single shot.

“To be honest, it wasn’t even my best round, I think I was five-under at one point,” said Fahey, who triple-bogeyed the 18th hole. “My putts were working early, then it was my irons. I used the driving iron a lot today to keep the ball in play.”

Fahey helped put Waynflete’s golf program on the map and his contributions won’t be forgotten.

Coach Ben Boonseng’s comment: “George showed that he can be a leader, a well-rounded golfer and most of all, a great teammate. I had no doubt that George would post good scores for himself and for our team. He is an accomplished golfer which showed through his qualifier round and at states. I am beyond proud of what he’s accomplished for Waynflete and himself.”

Prior winners:

2020 Joey Ansel-Mullen (soccer)

2019 Joey Ansel-Mullen (soccer)

2018 Luca Antolini (soccer)

2017 Henry Spritz (cross country)

2016 Ilyas Abdi (soccer)

2015 Milo Belleau (soccer)

2014 Harry Baker-Connick (soccer)

2013 Henry Cleaves (soccer)

2012 Peabo Knoth (soccer)

2011 Daniel Weiner (soccer)

2010 Tucker Geoffroy (soccer)

2009 Chris Gillespie (soccer)

2008 Josh Bloom (soccer)

2007 Tristan Corriveau (soccer)

2006 Tristan Corriveau (soccer)

2005 Dan Black (soccer)

2004 Matt Lacasse (soccer)

ELLI HOWERTON-LYNCH, Senior-Field hockey

WMC all-star, second-team

Howerton-Lynch and her NYA/Waynflete co-op teammates didn’t play a single game during the COVID season of 2020. This fall, they made up for lost time and Howerton-Lynch was the last line of defense for a squad which enjoyed a triumphant campaign.

Howerton-Lynch finished the season with 80 saves and highlights were plentiful.

She made seven saves in a loss against Greely, stopped six shots in a win over Wells and made a whopping 21 saves as NYA/Waynflete handed St. Dom’s its first setback.

NYA/Waynflete made it to the playoffs with 10 wins, but lost in the Class C South quarterfinals to Lisbon, despite Howerton-Lynch’s 16 saves in her final game.

The NYA/Waynflete co-op is now on solid footing and the squad figures to be competitive on an annual basis. Much of the program’s strong foundation was due to the terrific play of its goalie this fall.

Coach Annika King’s comment: “Throughout the season, Elli has shown growth in her confidence and her skills as a goalkeeper. She is a leader in the back, having a voice to help defend our opponents, which in turns increases others’ awareness of the defensive game. The most intense and standout game for her was our game vs. St. Doms. Elli was flawless. She was ready for each and every ball, making strong clears and she was quick on her feet. With it being her last season with us, we are going to miss her, but we are excited to see what her future endeavors entail.”

Prior winners:

2020 Semma Twining (cross country)

2019 Kilee Sherry (soccer)

2018 Anna Wildes (cross country)

2017 Ava Farrar (soccer)

2016 Isabel Canning (soccer)

2015 Arianna Giguere (soccer)

2014 Julianna Harwood (soccer)

2013 Leigh Fernandez (soccer)

2012 Jo Moore (field hockey)

2011 Becky Smith (soccer)

2010 Lindsey Sinicki (field hockey)

2009 Amy Allen (cross country)

2008 Adele Espy (cross country)

2007 Adele Espy (cross country)

2006 Alex Woodhouse (soccer)

2005 Tess Crain (cross country)

2004 Anina Hewey (soccer)

