Gas prices fell in northern New England over the past week after weeks of speculation that a price drop was coming.
Prices in Maine fell 2.9 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy, which surveys stations. The price in the state was down to $3.43 per gallon, the organization said Monday.
Prices in New Hampshire went down 3 cents, to $3.32. In Vermont, prices fell 4.2 cents to land at $3.39. Prices fell even more in the Burlington area, where they dropped 10.6 cents to $3.37.
The national average was $3.34 per gallon. That was a decrease of 5.3 cents.
Anxiety over the omicron variant of COVID-19 and reductions in fuel consumption drove the price drop, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts Review
Theater review: ‘Dying to Know’ gets a moving premiere at Mad Horse
-
Business
Think legal marijuana is everywhere in California? Think again
-
The Forecaster
Community Calendar: Dec. 10-19
-
The Forecaster
Arts Calendar: Dec. 10-19
-
Business
Marijuana sales taxes poised to buoy states when pandemic aid runs out
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.