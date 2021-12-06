ON SALE NOW
Denny Breau, Dec. 9. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Squirrel Nut Zippers, Dec. 9. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $35. rocklandstrand.com
Heather Pierson, Dec. 10. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk, Dec. 10. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com
Chris Pureka and Anna Tivel, Dec. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $18. onelongfellowsquare.com
Don Campbell Band, Dec. 10. Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $22. chocolatechurcharts.org
Ripe. Dec. 11. Aura, Portland, $22. auramaine.com
Sarah Jarosz, Dec. 11. Portland House of Music, $45, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Half Moon Jug Band, Dec. 11. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Roomful of Blues, Dec. 11. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com
Squirrel Nut Zippers, Dec. 12. Aura, Portland, $25 to $39.50. auramaine.com
Don Campbell Band, Dec. 12. St. Lawrence Arts Center, Portland, $15, $18. stlawrencearts.org
Shakey Graves, Dec. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Ocean Ave Band, Dec. 16. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
The Portland Jazz Orchestra, Dec. 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com
Morgan Myles presents Mariah Carey Christmas Tribute, Dec. 16. Aura, Portland, $15 to $25. auramaine.com
The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Unfinished Blued Band, Dec. 17. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Lez Zeppelin, Dec. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $22 to $70. statetheatreportland.com
Don Campbell Band, Dec. 18. Rockport Opera House, $20. rockportoperahouse.org
Pat Colwell & The Soul Sensations, Dec. 18. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
Wynonna Judd & The Big Noise, Dec. 18. Waterville Opera House, $45, $58. watervillecreates.org
Pdank Xmas 7 with Spose & The Humans and Flobots, Dec. 18. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com
The Jessica Rabbits, Dec. 19. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com
The Front Bottoms, Dec. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Dar Williams with Crys Matthews, Dec. 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $45. onelongfellowsquare.com
Start Making Sense, Dec. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
The Ghost of Paul Revere with Love By Numb3rs, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Primo Cubano, Dec. 31. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Ellis Paul, Dec. 31. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather, Jan. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $35. statetheatreportland.com
Jill Sobule, Jan. 13. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Maajabu Gospel, Jan. 16. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $25 to $100. porttix.com
Railroad Earth, Jan. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com
BoomBox, Jan. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Greensky Bluegrass with Infamous Stringdusters, Jan 27. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Dirty Honey & Mammoth WVH, Jan. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
James McMurtry, Jan. 28. Portland House of Music, $45, $55. statetheatreportland.com
The Wood Brothers, Jan. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $31. statetheatreportland.com
Beg, Steal, or Borrow, Jan. 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Air Supply, Feb. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $80. statetheatreportland.com
Trevor Noah, Feb. 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com
Killswitch Engage, Feb. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $37. statetheatreportland.com
Anaïs Mitchell + Bonny Light Horseman, Feb. 17. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $27 to $57. porttix.com
Wild Rivers, Feb. 19. Portland House of Music, $19. statetheatreportland.com
Allison Russell. Mar. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Gladys Knight, Mar. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $65 to $95. statetheatreportland.com
Ministry, Mar. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Adam Ezra Group, Mar. 13. Portland House of Music, $28. statetheatreportland.com
Dropkick Murphys, Mar. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $41.50. statetheatreportland.com
Del Water Gap, Mar. 15. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Tom Segura, Mar. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $49 to $89. statetheatreportland.com
Whitney Cummings, Mar. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $41 to $65. porttix.com
Car Seat Headrest, Mar. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
