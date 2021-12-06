ON SALE NOW

Denny Breau, Dec. 9. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Squirrel Nut Zippers, Dec. 9. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $35. rocklandstrand.com

Heather Pierson, Dec. 10. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk, Dec. 10. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com

Chris Pureka and Anna Tivel, Dec. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $18. onelongfellowsquare.com

Don Campbell Band, Dec. 10. Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $22. chocolatechurcharts.org

Ripe. Dec. 11. Aura, Portland, $22. auramaine.com

Sarah Jarosz, Dec. 11. Portland House of Music, $45, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Half Moon Jug Band, Dec. 11. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Roomful of Blues, Dec. 11. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Squirrel Nut Zippers, Dec. 12. Aura, Portland, $25 to $39.50. auramaine.com

Don Campbell Band, Dec. 12. St. Lawrence Arts Center, Portland, $15, $18. stlawrencearts.org

Shakey Graves, Dec. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Ocean Ave Band, Dec. 16. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

The Portland Jazz Orchestra, Dec. 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Morgan Myles presents Mariah Carey Christmas Tribute, Dec. 16. Aura, Portland, $15 to $25. auramaine.com

The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Unfinished Blued Band, Dec. 17. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Lez Zeppelin, Dec. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $22 to $70. statetheatreportland.com

Don Campbell Band, Dec. 18. Rockport Opera House, $20. rockportoperahouse.org

Pat Colwell & The Soul Sensations, Dec. 18. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Wynonna Judd & The Big Noise, Dec. 18. Waterville Opera House, $45, $58. watervillecreates.org

Pdank Xmas 7 with Spose & The Humans and Flobots, Dec. 18. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com

The Jessica Rabbits, Dec. 19. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

The Front Bottoms, Dec. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Dar Williams with Crys Matthews, Dec. 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $45. onelongfellowsquare.com

Start Making Sense, Dec. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

The Ghost of Paul Revere with Love By Numb3rs, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Primo Cubano, Dec. 31. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Ellis Paul, Dec. 31. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather, Jan. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $35. statetheatreportland.com

Jill Sobule, Jan. 13. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Maajabu Gospel, Jan. 16. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $25 to $100. porttix.com

Railroad Earth, Jan. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com

BoomBox, Jan. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Greensky Bluegrass with Infamous Stringdusters, Jan 27. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Dirty Honey & Mammoth WVH, Jan. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

James McMurtry, Jan. 28. Portland House of Music, $45, $55. statetheatreportland.com

The Wood Brothers, Jan. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $31. statetheatreportland.com

Beg, Steal, or Borrow, Jan. 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Air Supply, Feb. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $80. statetheatreportland.com

Trevor Noah, Feb. 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com

Killswitch Engage, Feb. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $37. statetheatreportland.com

Anaïs Mitchell + Bonny Light Horseman, Feb. 17. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $27 to $57. porttix.com

Wild Rivers, Feb. 19. Portland House of Music, $19. statetheatreportland.com

Allison Russell. Mar. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Gladys Knight, Mar. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $65 to $95. statetheatreportland.com

Ministry, Mar. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Adam Ezra Group, Mar. 13. Portland House of Music, $28. statetheatreportland.com

Dropkick Murphys, Mar. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $41.50. statetheatreportland.com

Del Water Gap, Mar. 15. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Tom Segura, Mar. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $49 to $89. statetheatreportland.com

Whitney Cummings, Mar. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $41 to $65. porttix.com

Car Seat Headrest, Mar. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: