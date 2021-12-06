It’s 4 p.m. in December, and the sun is setting. While the poet Dylan Thomas urged us to “rage, rage against the dying of the light,” songwriter and poet Paul Simon addressed the darkness as “my old friend." We can’t escape the early darkness and the long nights of winter, however we choose to react. So we eat, drink, light candles and sing as we watch the sun set, until finally it's spring.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Sheep stand in the darkening Windswept Field in East Blue Hill on Thanksgiving as Jupiter shines in the southern sky at dusk.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Dee Dee Germain, left, and Elise Loschiavo have a drink at Cocktail Mary in Portland just before 4:30 p.m. on December 3.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Propeller wash is illuminated by stern lights on a Casco Bay Lines ferry as it motors from Portland for Peaks Island after 7 p.m. on November 23.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

All is quiet in this scene of dinghies on the dock in Saco at Camp Ellis before sunrise on the first day of December.

Photo by Gregory Rec

After the partial eclipse of the full moon, the moon begins to set, seen from Gooch’s Beach on November 19.

Photo by Derek Davis

Mitchell Goulet plays basketball in the gathering darkness at Kennedy Park in Portland just after sunset on Nov. 23.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Emptiness surrounds the dock masters office before sunrise on the pier in Camp Ellis, Saco on December 1.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

A pedestrian walks through a dimly lit parking lot between Market and Silver Streets at 5:00 p.m. on December 3.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Cars on Interstate 295 follow the curve of Back Cove at 4:24 p.m. in this long-exposure photograph. On this day, December 2, one of the shortest of the year, sunrise was at 6:54 a.m. and sunset was at 4:04 p.m.

Photo by Gregory Rec

A truck travels along Ocean Avenue in Kennebunk at 6:36 a.m. – five minutes before sunrise on November 19.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Staff mills behind the bar inside of the warmly lit Petite Jacqueline in the Old Port of Portland just before 5:00 p.m. at the beginning of December.

Photo by Derek Davis

The Portland Observatory is bathed in soft light after sunset on Nov 23.

Photo by Gregory Rec

From left, Keith Hafer, Nicci Haffer, Abbey Hafer and Michelle Smith of Kennebunk sing carols at St. Anthony’s Monastery in Kennenbunk on December 4. Candlelight caroling at the monastery is one of the signature events of Christmas Prelude, which has been held in the Kennebunks for 40 years.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Congress Street in Portland looks nearly empty at 5:25 p.m. on December 1.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Warm light from inside Portland bar Cocktail Mary glows in the dusk in early December.

Photo by Derek Davis

A heart shines from an apartment building on North Street on in Portland in November.

Photo by Gregory Rec

The moon begins to set over the Mousam River in Kennebunk early on November 19. This full moon is often referred to as the Beaver Moon, because beavers are typically quite active now in preparation for winter.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

A man walks past Walgreens on Congress Street just before 5:30 p.m. in Portland in late November

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

A crescent moon shines through pink sunrise clouds on December 1.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Traffic streams around the Hay Building at the intersection of Congress and Free streets in Portland at 5:30 p.m. on the last day of November in this long-exposure photograph.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Members of Sea Change Chorale sing holiday songs on Congress Street just before 5:30 p.m. during First Friday on December 3. The group was out collecting donations of warm clothing that would be donated to the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

People linger at Fort Sumner Park after the sun set moments earlier, just after 4:00 p.m. on December 3.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

With a Christmas tree lighting a window above her, a lone person waits for the bus on Congress Street in Portland before 5:30 p.m.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Clouds in a pre-dawn sky reflect in the calm, mirrored surface of the Mousam River in Kennebunk on November 19.

