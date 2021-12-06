Now that the dust has settled, temporarily and literally, on CMP’s corridor, I would like to commend Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich and his staff on their fair and balanced selection of letters in Voice Of The People.

This was a difficult and at times volatile subject for many of us to come to a decision on. Despite the Portland Press Herald’s and Maine Sunday Telegram’s endorsement of a no vote on Question 1, Mr. Kesich stood firm in his stewardship of Voice Of The People.

Thank you again sir; the saga of the corridor goes on, with many more letters to come. Please continue with your exemplary work on behalf of us all.

Steve Ross

South Portland

