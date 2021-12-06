Now that the dust has settled, temporarily and literally, on CMP’s corridor, I would like to commend Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich and his staff on their fair and balanced selection of letters in Voice Of The People.

This was a difficult and at times volatile subject for many of us to come to a decision on. Despite the Portland Press Herald’s and Maine Sunday Telegram’s endorsement of a no vote on Question 1, Mr. Kesich stood firm in his stewardship of Voice Of The People.

Thank you again sir; the saga of the corridor goes on, with many more letters to come. Please continue with your exemplary work on behalf of us all.

Steve Ross
South Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles