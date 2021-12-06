FARMINGTON — Legislators from Maine are pushing back at a federal government decision to reject a public university’s application for a college prep program grant.
Members of the Maine delegation said the U.S. Department of Education shot down University of Maine at Farmington’s request for a grant for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs for the first time in more than 20 years. The university runs the program in Maine with Readfield company Syntiro and has used it to help thousands of students prepare for college.
The four members of the delegation said the decision by the education department leaves GEAR UP Maine with no funding to continue. GEAR UP is a federal grant program and the lack of funding would leave Maine as one of seven states in the country with no money it, the delegation said.
UMF President Edward Serna said GEAR UP “has transformed the futures of thousands of Maine students by raising their aspirations and preparing them to affordably attend and complete college.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Small Pennsylvania company behind serious accusations against CMP parent
-
Nation & World
Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps
-
Nation & World
A former sailor who is now 101 returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost
-
Nation & World
Feds close Emmett Till investigation; no new charges
-
Business
Regulators watch lawsuits between CMP’s parent company and contractor that accused it of fraud
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.