PLYMOUTH — Several people were hurt and parts of Interstate 95 were closed for hours Monday when icy road conditions led to many wrecks in the southbound lanes, according to the Maine State Police.

Cars and trucks, including tractor-trailers, were involved in wrecks near the Plymouth and Etna areas, state police said, and vehicles were reported off the road across about six miles of the interstate. Other accidents were reported south of Newport.

In a statement released to the news media, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, did not specify the number of people who had been hurt, but said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Exit 167.

State police began responding at about 9 a.m. to calls about vehicles sliding off I-95, Moss said.

State troopers worked with the Maine Department of Transportation to clear damaged vehicles, causing parts of the interstate to remain closed until about 4 p.m.

Moss advised that when traveling in slick conditions, motorists reduce their speed and maintain plenty of distance between vehicles.

Along with employees of the state DOT, state police were assisted Monday by state forest rangers and representatives of the Maine Warden Service.

