Weather whiplash — a term I use sparingly and don’t really like — is probably still the most accurate way to describe the upcoming week.

In the words of Katy Perry, “you’re hot then you’re cold. You’re rain then you’re snow.” Or something like that.

Monday will be wicked warm by December standards.

High temperatures jump into the mid 50s for most, maybe even a few towns that end in the upper 50s.

This all comes at a price, of course.

With the storm off to the west, this will be a rainy storm for Maine. Wind gusts will pick up, too. Gusts will peak in the afternoon and evening.

The strongest will likely be along the Midcoast and in the mountains, where gusts will approach or even exceed 40 mph.

Isolated outages are possible.

Tuesday will be cold and blustery as temperatures tank.

Highs only make it into the 30s, but gusts to 25 mph out of the northwest will make it feel more like the 20s through the entire day.

This cold air will be locked in place ahead of Wednesday’s storm, which is the one everyone has been watching this week.

Yes, there will be a storm that passes south of New England.

It will also be cold enough for snow here. The issue, though, is that the storm has trended weaker and out to sea.

This is my best shot at where I think an inch or more of snow is possible. Given the storm’s location, coastal areas are favored.

Even then, it’s possible it trends so far offshore that the coast will not see anything other than some festive flurries.

A few lingering snow showers are possible on Thursday, too.

High temperatures will be in the 30s again, following the wintry trends established early on in the week.

By Friday, more unsettled weather is expected. This time, it might last all the way into the weekend.

More details on that, though, as we get closer. Lots will change before that forecast is ready to be set into stone.

