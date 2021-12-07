Firefighters examine the damage Tuesday inside Bouffard’s Furniture and Carpet on Wilton Road in Farmington after a Farmington man drove his car through a wall and into the store. Submitted photo

FARMINGTON — A local man is dead Tuesday after he drove a car through the side wall of Bouffard’s Furniture and Carpet and into the store on Wilton Road, according to police.

An investigation revealed that 32-year-old Cameron Salisbury, of Farmington, was driving his 2002 Ford Taurus through the parking lot of Mount Blue Plaza early Tuesday morning when it struck the side wall and continued through the interior of the store, according to a Farmington Police Department statement.

“Based on evidence at the scene, it was apparent that the crash had occurred sometime during the overnight hours,” according to the statement.

Salisbury suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene, according to the police statement. Investigation of events leading up to the crash are ongoing, though weather conditions have been ruled out as a contributing factor.

A person who answered the phone at Bouffard’s Tuesday said the store was open Tuesday and will be open at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The hole has been boarded up and the cleaning crew is coming in, she said.

Workers prepare to board up a hole Tuesday in the side of Bouffard’s Furniture and Carpet on Wilton Road in Farmington after a car driven by Cameron Salisbury, 32, of Farmington struck the exterior wall and continued into the store. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Farmington police and fire rescue departments and NorthStar EMS responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash just before 7 a.m. Wilton Police Department and Maine State Police also assisted at the scene.

