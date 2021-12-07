PORTLAND — A foundation has increased its gift to a Maine university to help create a new arts center in the state’s largest city.
The University of Southern Maine said Tuesday the Crewe Foundation has given an additional $1 million toward the construction of a new Center for the Arts on the public university’s Portland campus. That brings the foundation’s total gift toward the project to $6 million, the university said.
The foundation’s $5 million gift earlier this year was the largest in its history. The foundation has existed for more than a decade and supports arts and LGBT communities in Maine.
USM president Glenn Cummings said the gift will “support a much-needed second rehearsal hall for our music programs, allowing us to better serve our USM students and faculty, as well as local youth ensembles, from a new home based in Portland.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Helping others is in the cards for three middle schoolers
-
Northern Forecaster
Metro considers more stops, on-demand bus service in Falmouth
-
Northern Forecaster
Metro considers more stops, on-demand bus service in Falmouth
-
Kennebunk Post
Kennebunk police provides sand for seniors
-
New England Patriots
Ground attack shined, but Patriots defense was the real star vs. Bills
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.