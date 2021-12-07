One of the things that Steve Levesque, the retiring Executive Director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority (MRRA), understands about leadership is that great leaders inspire action – they inspire their customers, and they inspire their employees. They do not manipulate or direct people to act.

So, what then differentiates inspiring leaders and organizations from others? According to leadership expert Simon Sinek, inspiring leaders and organizations think, act and communicate with their customers and employees on why they do what they do. People do not care about what you do or how you do it; it does not inspire greatness. The “why” is probably the most important message that an organization or individual can communicate as this is what inspires others to action. Starting with “why” is how you explain your purpose and the reason you exist and behave as you do. The “why” also drives real focus in an organization and can be used to help influence every decision made – it is this organizing force that propels the organization forward in one cohesive and consistent direction.

Every day he was motivated by his personal commitment to addressing the significant challenge facing Midcoast Maine with the closure of the former Naval Air Station Brunswick and its impact on Maine people and businesses. Steve regularly shared with others his story and dreams of the possible future for Brunswick Landing.

Over the last 16 years, Steve has laid out his clear vision of what Brunswick Landing could become – a mixed-use community of individuals and organizations committed to building an integrated and sustainable community that builds upon the skills of the area labor market and the physical assets that have been transferred from the Navy to MRRA. He laid out a vision of how Brunswick Landing could be the incubator of new technologies serving aviation, alternative energy, composites, advanced materials, information technology, educational opportunities and bioscience.

He shared the prospects of making Brunswick Landing an energy independent microgrid with green only energy sources and creating the largest technology business incubator in northern New England. Today I can proudly boast that through Steve’s vision, leadership and persistence, we have met our brand promise of becoming Maine’s premier Center for Innovation and clean technology.

From the beginning, Steve had a vision for a transparent, collaborative and innovative process that brought the community together to develop a strong vision for the redevelopment of Naval Air Station Brunswick and he has never strayed from that vision. The planning effort to prepare a Reuse Master Plan was structured to include a series of public meetings, workshops, and surveys, designed to be open and inclusive, hands-on and creative, informative and meaningful. As a result of Steve’s strong emphasis on public participation, the Authority produced a reuse master plan that was strongly endorsed by area residents, state and local government officials, and business and civic leaders. Today, there are 150 entities at Brunswick Landing with 2,500 new jobs.

Leaders hold a position of power or authority, but those who lead inspire us. Not all people who have a position or title of authority are truly leaders. A true leader is someone we follow not because we have to, but because we want to. Successful leaders do not run companies – they lead movements. Great leaders do something very special – they inspire us to act.

It is for these reasons, that I, on behalf of all the employees who have called Steve Levesque a colleague and friend want to express our sincere appreciation for his leadership of MRRA.

Jeffrey K. Jordan is the deputy director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority and former City Manager of South Portland.

