On Dec. 3, I secured a confirmation for a COVID test at the Waterville CVS pharmacy. Travel from Auburn was 40 miles and I reached the drive-through staff eight minutes late, less if one counts the parking lot congestion and wait after the car ahead in the drive-through lane.
The staff was slow and re-asked the questions answered just to get the appointment. They asked for my Medicare number four times. After 11 minutes, they told me their provider canceled my test because I was late. Was I discriminated against because of age, medical insurance or truly being late? These tests are difficult to get. I was stunned by this lack of kindness and courtesy in pandemic times.
My techie skills on my computer are limited – no cellphone or TV, either. I was thrilled to make that appointment and then received no service for all my efforts. This shows Mainers being unkind, and this is a sorry state of life in this country!
P.S. I have worked in Waterville in the past. I am not a stranger to this area.
I apologize to Mother Earth for this poor carbon footprint.
Teresa Klyszejko
Auburn
