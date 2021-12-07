Re: “Collins says she’d support legislation to codify protections in Roe v. Wade” (Dec. 2, Page B1):

If, as stated by spokeswoman Annie Clark, “Senator (Susan) Collins supports the right to an abortion and believes that the protections in the (Roe v. Wade) and (Planned Parenthood v. Casey) decisions should be passed into law,” then why doesn’t she introduce legislation to accomplish this?

Bill Karl

Westbrook

