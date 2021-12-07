SALES

Industrial

Local 207, Inc. bought two industrial/office units totaling 3,914± SF at 10 Mill Brook Rd., Building A, Unit 1&2, Saco from Elite Construction, LLC. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers; Greg Perry, Cardente Real Estate.

Horch Roofing bought 23,219± SF at 184 Main St., South Portland from WAMCO, LLC. Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company; Justin LaMontagne, The Dunham Group.

Fabian Oil bought 19,360± SF of mixed-use property at 869 Western Ave., Manchester from F.L. Roberts & Company. Brokered by Derek Miller and Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Standard Machine Company bought 1,500± SF at 51 Dynamic Drive, Scarborough from MRW Development, LLC. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers; Jon Rizzo and Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Office

Joy Real Estate of Saco, LLC bought a 2,800± SF commercial condo at 323 Main St., Saco from Roskelly Real Estate, LLC. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers; Frank O’Conner, The Dunham Group.

Zenith Operating Group LLC bought a 10,000 SF building at 1 Pleasant St., Portland from RSP Pleasant LLC. Brokered by Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Land

Mack’s Property Inc. bought a one-acre parcel at 64-74 Portland St., Bridgton from the Thurston Family LLC. Brokered by John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Route One Freeport Solar LLC bought 22.91± AC at 0 US Route One, Freeport from Greystone Freeport Holdings, LLC. Brokered by Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Pro-Key Properties LLC bought a 1.37± AC parcel at 2 Gorham Industrial Parkway, Gorham from Total Quality Inc. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers; Duncan MacDougall, Portside Real Estate.

Calare Properties, LLC bought 31± AC at 45 Industrial Park Rd., Saco from Sweetser. Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; Chris Craig, The Dunham Group .

Atlantic National Trust, LLC bought Lots 4 & 5 (2.89± AC) in the Innovation District at The Downs, Scarborough from Crossroads Holdings, LLC. Brokered by Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Shammy’s Topsham, LLC bought 2.08± AC at 85 Topsham Fair Mall Rd., Topsham from R.E. Management, Inc. Scott Chandler and Nathan Chandler, Chandler Real Estate Investments; Joseph Italiaander and Greg Boulos, The Boulos Company.

No Neithers Garage bought 1.85± AC at 6 Schooner Drive, Brunswick, from 14 Willey Rd., LLC. Parker Howard, RE/MAX Riverside; Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Capital Area Properties bought a 125 AC lot at 0-A High St., West Gardiner from Carl S. Weston III. Brokered by Ben Spencer, Maine Realty Advisors.

Banks Naples LLC sold 1.31 AC at 5 Jenna Drive, Gorham to Alexander Russak. Brokered by Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Dempsey, LLC sold 4.16 AC at 50 Landry Street & 23 Marcel Avenue, Biddeford to Brown Dog Carriers, LLC. Mark Birmingham from Kennebunk Port & Shore; Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group.

Daryl T. Stong bought 2.18 AC at 236-242 Old Portland Road, Brunswick from Moore Properties, Inc. Robert Whisenant, RE/MAX Riverside; Tim Millett, Porta & Company.

Retail

Maine’s Auto Connection LLC bought a 9,301± SF building at 4 Drive In Ln., Windham from 430 Western Ave LLC. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers; Barbara Lewis, Century 21 North East.

Wynsum, LLC bought a 1,232± SF building at 865 Brighton Ave., Portland from Merciful, LLC. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers; Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group.

744 Main Street LLC bought a 960± SF building at 744 Main St., South Portland from Simple Simon’s Inc. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; Katie Allen, The Dunham Group.

The Vault bought 3,888± SF at 43 Lisbon St., Lewiston from Baum House, LLC. Brokered by Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company.

100 US Rte 1 LLC bought a 1,174± SF retail building at 204 US Route One, Freeport from Robinson LLC. Brokered by Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Heat Pump Guys, LCL bought a 1,800± sf building at 211 Pleasant St., Brunswick from Merciful, LLC. Ulla Zrioka, Brett Davis Real Estate; Sam LeGeyt, Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Tres Comas LLC bought a 2,900 SF± building at 305 Main St., Rockland from Lynn Archer. Brokered by Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Bizarre Bazaar LLC bought 10,382 SF building 880 Main St., Westbrook, from MKC Properties LLC. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors; Frank O’Connor, The Dunham Group.

Ollie Dinan LLC bought a 17,776 SF building 960 Main St., Oxford from Adam A. Baroudi. Frank Carr, Maine Realty Advisors; Dustin Boutin, Keller Williams.

LEASES

Industrial

Field Floral Studios renewed its lease of 525± SF of studio space at Dana Warp Mill, 90 Bridge St, Westbrook from Dana Warp Mill LLC. Brokered by Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Good Natured Brand, LLC leased 1,500± SF at 170 John Roberts Rd., South Portland from the Carbo Company. Roxane Cole, Roxane Cole Commercial RE; Joseph Italiaander, The Boulos Company.

Limitless Earth, LLC leased 3,128 SF at 273 Presumpscot St., Portland from C & N Properties, LLC. Anthony Struzziero; Tim Millett, Porta & Co.

Michael MacLearn leased 3,280 SF at 84 Warren Ave., Unit A, Westbrook, from Hope 1, LLC. Brokered by Katie Allen and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Puritan Medical Products Company leased 6,312 SF at 18 Elm Plaza, Waterville from Waterville Shopping Trust. Brokered by Charlie Craig, The Dunham Group.

Silver Therapeutic Cultivation, LLC leased 19,202 SF at 43 Bibber Parkway, Brunswick from Joe Cooper. Brokered by TC Haffenreffer, Sylas Hatch, and Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Casco Bay Diesel & Injection leased 6,190 SF at 470 Riverside St., Portland from Crossways Park LLC. Brokered by Katie Allen and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Chep USA has renewed their lease of 60,000 SF at 7 Washington Ave.,

Scarborough from Industrial Holdings, LLC. Brokered by Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers LLC.

Office

Northpoint Mortgage Inc renewed their lease for 2,985± SF at 23 Spring St., Scarborough from MSP Commercial Realty LLC. Brokered by John Doyon, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Rarebreed Veterinary Partners, Inc. leased 10,500± SF at 27 Pearl St., Portland from Top of Exchange, LLC. Austin Barrett, T3 Advisors; Joe Malone, CCIM, and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Amistad, Inc. leased 6,800± SF at 103 India St., also known as the North School Apartments, in Portland, from The Wishcamper Companies, LLC. Brokered by John Finegan and Claire Richardson, The Boulos Company.

Sebago Technics leased an additional 6,001± SF at 75 John Roberts Rd. (Eastern Mall Office Park), South Portland from Roberts Rd. Associates. Brokered by Greg Boulos, The Boulos Company.

Maine Strong Balance Center leased 2,865± SF at 15 Lund Rd., Saco from Ironsides Sports Center, LLC. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Belinda Desmond, Keller Williams Realty.

Steady State leased 1,830± SF at 75 Washington Ave., Portland from Dayton 59, LLC. Dustin Boutin, Magnusson Balfour Commercial and Business Brokers; Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company.

Aveanna Healthcare Medical Solutions leased 1,333± SF at 6 Fundy Cir., Falmouth from Fundy Circle Associates, LLC. Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group; John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

Power Engineers, Inc. leased 5,600 SF at 101 Second St., Hallowell, from EMT Ventures, LLC. Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers/Cushman Wakefield; Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Miller Law & Mediation leased 3,164 SF at 66 Pearl St., Suite 200, Portland, from Leader Properties LLC. Pete Harrington; Katie Allen, Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Puritan Medical Products Company, LLC leased 5,048 SF at 251 US Route One, Falmouth from Falmouth Center, LLC. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC; TC Haffenreffer, Sylas Hatch, The Dunham Group.

Protein Holdings Inc. leased 1,065± SF at 85 Exchange St., Portland from Top of Exchange LLC. Brokered by Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

The Bean Group has leased 3,500 SF at 2 Market St., Portland from 161 Commercial Street, LLC. Brokered by Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Brannen CPA has leased 1,350 SF at 251 US Route 1, Falmouth from Falmouth Center, LLC. Brokered by Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC

The Penobscot Company has leased 2,900 SF at 251 US Route 1, Falmouth from Falmouth Center, LLC. Brokered by Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC

Martin Henry Cinemas has leased 28,183 SF at 333 Clark’s Pond Parkway in South Portland, ME from CPSP, LLC. Brokered by Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC

Revolution Strategies renewed its lease for 2,000 SF at 124 Lisbon St., Lewiston from Richard Avery. Brokered by Frank Carr, Maine Realty Advisors.

Retail

Stone Simple Group dba Richardson Monument leased 900± SF of office/retail space at 469 Elm St., Biddeford from 2-MICA Inc. Brokered by Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Impact Fitness Center leased 12,150± SF at 17 Lincoln St., Biddeford from Boston Venture Holdings. Brokered by John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

SALUD Portland leased 3,200± SF at 275 Marginal Way, Portland from Diamond Street, LLC.; John Finegan, The Boulos Company; Matt Cardente, Cardente Real Estate.

Back in Motion Physical Therapy, LLC leased 2,694± SF at 532 Main St., Saco from Hannaford Bros. Valerie Parker, CARR Commercial; Derek Miller, The Boulos Company.

Cabana Restaurant leased 1,622± SF at 111 Middle St. Portland from V & E Enterprises, Inc. Brokered by John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

BARE Waxing Boutique leased 1,473± SF at 40 Free St., Portland from J.B. Brown and Sons. Brokered by Derek Miller and Katherine Gemmecke, The Boulos Company.

Sonja Terlaje Salon renewed their lease of 638± SF at 189 Darling Ave., South Portland from Atlantic Place Partners. Brokered by Jessica Estes and Katherine Gemmecke, The Boulos Company.

Sherman’s Books & Stationery leased 4,596 SF at 251 US Route 1, Falmouth from Falmouth Center, LLC. Brokered by Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC

Old Port Development, LLC renewed their lease of 1,700 SF at 367 Fore St. in Portland, ME from 11 Exchange, LLC. Brokered by Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC

A&C Grocer leased 1,000 SF at 229 Congress St., Portland from I-95 Ventures Portland I LLC. Broked by Ryan Carey, Maine Realty Advisors.

Multiunit

Kevin Nguyen leased a 12,162± SF eight-unit residential multiunit at 286-292 Woodford St., Portland from DAJ Inc. Brokered by Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

