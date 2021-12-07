Jordan Stevens, a former captain and assistant coach with the University of Maine football team, has been named the new head coach of the program, the university announced Tuesday afternoon.

Stevens replaces Nick Charlton, who stepped down last week to accept the position of offensive coordinator at the University of Connecticut.

A 2010 UMaine grad, Stevens is a Temple native and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington in 2005. He was a defensive standout for the Black Bears and captained the team in 2009.

Stevens, 34, has been an assistant coach at Yale since the 2015 season, and most recently served as the co-defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the Bulldogs. Prior to his time at Yale, Stevens was an assistant coach at Maine from 2011-14.

“We are thrilled Jordan Stevens has accepted our offer to be the next head coach for UMaine football,” UMaine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph said in a statement released by the school.

“He has a proven track record of excellence both on and off the field and brings a winning mindset to Orono. His commitment to his players and dedication to their personal development stood out in the search process. Our players will be able to feel his passion for UMaine Football every day. As a native Mainer, and accomplished former Black Bear player, Jordan will be able to unite our alumni and fan base in an exciting way. We can’t wait for him to put his mark on the program.”

