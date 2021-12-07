Maine is reporting 980 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, and 12 additional deaths as the pandemic’s fall surge looks likely to continue into winter.
Tuesday’s data represents case counts from Saturday, Sunday and Monday because the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does not process cases over the weekend. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 124,098 cases of COVID-19, and 1,348 deaths.
Hospitalizations for Tuesday have not yet been updated, but on Monday hospitalizations for COVID-19 broke a record in Maine, with 361 hospitalized, including 112 in intensive care and 60 patients on ventilators.
“Holidays are like a thousand mini super-spreader events and unfortunately I think we are starting to see the impact of Thanksgiving on top of this pandemic we have been seeing, especially across rural Maine,” said Dr. Dora Anne Mills, chief health improvement officer at Maine Medical Center’s parent entity, MaineHealth, and a former director of the Maine CDC. Mills noted that only 2 percent of Maine Med’s COVID inpatients during November were from Portland. “If you look at the lists of where COVID inpatients are from it reads like a list of rural Maine towns.”
Overall, Maine has the 24th-highest infection rate among the states, with a daily average of 46.5 case per 100,000 population, compared to the national average of 36 per 100,000, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute.
A new variant, omicron, is causing concern that it is more contagious than the current delta variant, which is the most widespread variant in the United States. But it’s unknown whether omicron causes a more mild or severe case, on average, compared to delta.
On the vaccination front, 927,047 Maine people have received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 68.9 percent of Maine’s 1.3 million population. There are wide disparities in vaccination coverage by county in Maine, with 78.9 percent of all Cumberland County residents getting their shots, compared to less than 60 percent of the population immunized in Oxford, Piscataquis, Franklin and Somerset counties.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Helping others is in the cards for three middle schoolers
-
Northern Forecaster
Metro considers more stops, on-demand bus service in Falmouth
-
Northern Forecaster
Metro considers more stops, on-demand bus service in Falmouth
-
Kennebunk Post
Kennebunk police provides sand for seniors
-
New England Patriots
Ground attack shined, but Patriots defense was the real star vs. Bills
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.