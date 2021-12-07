OTTAWA, Ontario — Anders Lee had two goals and the New York Islanders snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Oliver Wahlstrom, Kieffer Bellows and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for New York, which last won on Nov. 6. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots.

Josh Norris, Nick Holden and Alex Formenton scored for Ottawa, which had its three-game winning streak halted. Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves in losing his fourth consecutive start.

The Islanders extended their lead to 4-1 at the six-minute mark of the third period as Bellows shot over Gustavsson. Ottawa cut the lead in half two minutes later as Holden scored his first of the season.

Pageau scored his third of the season at the 12-minute mark of the third, taking advantage of some confusion in front of the Senators’ net.

Formenton picked up his fifth of the season with a short-handed goal to round out the scoring.

PREDATORS 5, RED WINGS 2: Roman Josi beat four defenders for a first-period goal, Ryan Johansen scored on a power play and Nashville won at Detroit.

The loss snapped Detroit’s five-game winning streak and its five-game home winning streak.

Josi took a feed from Dante Fabbro as he sped into the Red Wings’ zone and skated one-on-four through the defense before beating Alex Nedeljkovic on the forehand.

LIGHTNING 3, CANADIENS 2: Ondrej Palat scored with 38 seconds left in the third period, giving Tampa Bay a win at Montreal.

Patrick Maroon and Corey Perry also scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves.

Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman scored for Montreal. Jake Allen stopped 24 of 27 shots.

DUCKS 2, SABRES 0: Trevor Zegras flipped a pass over the net to set up the go-ahead goal, Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves and Anaheim won at Buffalo, New York.

Zegras scooped the puck onto the blade of his stick behind the net and lobbed it over goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s head. Sonny Milano was waiting on the right edge of the crease and batted the feed past Luukkonen’s glove for his eighth goal 5:14 into the second period.

Zegras leads rookies with 16 assists. The 20-year-old was drafted ninth overall in 2019 by the Ducks and has eight assists in four December games, most in the league for the month.

Sam Carrick also scored for Anaheim, which extended its point streak to five games (3-0-2), responding from a 4-3 shootout loss in Washington on Monday.

Luukkonen stopped 21 shots in his season debut for the Sabres. Buffalo has lost five in a row and fell to 1-8-1 over its past 10 games.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, BLUE JACKETS 4: Auston Matthews scored twice, defenseman Morgan Rielly set up four goals and Toronto won at home.

Rielly set up power-play goals by William Nylander and captain John Tavares, and two more from Matthews.

HURRICANES 4, JETS 2: Martin Necas and Vincent Trocheck scored power-play goals, leading visiting Carolina over Winnipeg.

Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 16 saves for Carolina, in the opener of a five-game trip.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets.

NOTES

STARS: The Dallas Stars are sending Ben Bishop, a former UMaine goalie, on a conditioning assignment in the minor leagues as their former starter continues a long recovery from a knee injury.

Bishop hasn’t played since the NHL’s playoff bubble in Canada in August 2020. The 35-year-old had surgery during the short offseason that followed and didn’t play during the 2020-21 season.

If Bishop is deemed healthy enough to return to the NHL after a stint with the Texas Stars of the AHL, Dallas will be overloaded in net.

Braden Holtby and Jake Oettinger have been the starters in recent weeks. Anton Khudobin, Bishop’s replacement during the Dallas run to the 2020 Stanley Cup final, has been a healthy scratch the past four games.

Bishop is in the fifth year of a $29.5 million, six-year contract he signed to be their starter after a trade from Los Angeles in 2017.

With Bishop’s health still a question going into this season, the Stars signed Holtby. The 32-year-old won a Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018 and was a starter for the Capitals for eight seasons.

The 23-year-old Oettinger has been Dallas’ best goalie this season, going 5-0 with a 1.41 goals-against average.

MAPLE LEAFS: Forward Jason Spezza was suspended for six games without pay by the NHL for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk.

In the third period of Sunday’s game between the Jets and Maple Leafs, Pionk had a knee-on-knee hit on Toronto’s Rasmus Sandin. Sandin skated off the ice after the hit on his right knee. Pionk received a two-game suspension for that hit on Monday.

After the hit on Sandin, Spezza drove his left knee into the face of Pionk, who was without a stick and on his knees trying to clear a puck.

Spezza will forfeit $22,500 in salary under the players’ labor deal. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

