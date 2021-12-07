SCARBOROUGH – Patricia L. (Wagner) Jimino, 68, of Portland, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was the wife of Philip D. Jimino. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 16, 1953, a daughter of the late Ernest B. and Betty J. (Bailey) Wagner.

She worked for Bath Iron Works in Bath for about 15 years.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her two brothers, Robert M. Wagner and his wife Cathy of Ocala, Fla. and David Wagner of Colorado Springs, Colo. She also leaves her daughter Jennifer L. Porter and her husband Earl of Lewiston; as well as her stepdaughter Sherri M. Lemon and her husband Chris of Boynton Beach, Fla. and her two stepsons Jamie A. Jimino of Lewiston and Philip M. Jimino and his wife Amanda of Standish.

There are no funeral services.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in her memory

can be made to:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Road

Scarborough, ME 04074

