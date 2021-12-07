FALMOUTH – Dean, 88, passed away on Nov. 21, 2021, after a long illness. He was born Feb. 26, 1933 in Beverly, Mass.He graduated from MIT in 1955 and after a stint in the Air Force, began a long career with the Proctor and Gamble Corporation. Retiring to Naples, Maine, he spent much time on woodworking projects. Volunteering at the Naples Public Library, he was instrumental in bringing technology and internet access to the library and seeing it through a major building project. He also served as President of the MIT Alumni Club of Maine for many years. His favorite times were with family, travelling the world, and on his boat, Linnea. He is survived by his wife Mary; son Carl, daughter Rebecca, daughter-in-law Paula; and grandsons Stuart and Parker.Dean’s wishes were for his remains to be given to the University of New England school of medicine.Per his request, there will be no service.

