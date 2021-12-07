WINTHROP — A local woman was killed after being struck by a pickup truck on U.S. Route 202 Monday night, police said.

Donna Driscoll, 58, of Winthrop, who was walking on Route 202 near the Winthrop-Monmouth town line, died at the crash scene, according to Winthrop police Lt. Peter Struck.

Driscoll was reportedly struck by a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck, which was heading east, driven by Nathaniel Stewart, 37, of Winthrop, according to police.

Winthrop police, fire and ambulance workers responded to a report of the pedestrian-involved crash at 7:41 p.m. Monday.

The crash is under investigation and Stewart is cooperating, police said. Monmouth Police, Maine State Police and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation, and the county district attorney’s office has been notified.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to call the Winthrop Police Department at 377-7226.

