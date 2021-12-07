AUGUSTA — Augusta police say the skeletal human remains found in November near the Augusta-Hallowell line belong to Scott A. Milliken, an Augusta man who was reported missing in March 2017.

Milliken, who was 54 at the time he was reported missing, was last seen leaving his Water Street apartment in Augusta on March 2, 2017, leaving behind his cellphone and other items that people typically carry with him, and missed a meeting with a friend that day.

When Augusta Police announced Milliken was missing March 13, they asked for the public’s help in locating the man. While police received information, none of it led to locating the missing man.

On Nov. 13, a bow hunter, scouting an area near Edison Drive came across what appeared to be human remains and called police, who secured the scene.

Augusta Police and Maine State Police, including the state’s evidence response team and an investigator with the medical examiner’s office, responded to the wooded area the following day.

At the time, Augusta Police said the remains, which were found behind the rear parking lot of Central Maine Power Co.’s main building at the end of Edison Drive, appeared to have been there for a year or longer.

No signs of foul play were evident, Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said at the time.

