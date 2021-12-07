Pete Bolduc, physical education teacher and co-coach of Winslow High School’s football team, died Tuesday, according to a letter to the school community from Winslow Public Schools Superintendent Peter Thiboutot.
Bolduc experienced a medical event while at school and the school was informed later in the day of his death. The school’s crisis team has developed a plan with additional counselors for staff and students, the letter states.
Bolduc came to Winslow High School in 2006 from Messalonskee High School and joined the football coaching staff in 2010. He was named interim co-coach, along with Wes Littlefield, last year and they were both installed as permanent head coaches this fall.
Bolduc is remembered by Winslow Athletic Director Jim Bourgoin as a true leader in the community and a “great person, teacher, coach, father and husband.”
“Pete was always there when someone needed help,” Bourgoin said.
Thiboutot did not provide any further details Tuesday evening pertaining to Bolduc’s death, beyond what was contained in the letter to the school community.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Bulls DeRozan remains in COVID-19 protocols
-
New England
New Hampshire seeks to dismiss some youth center lawsuits as they top 100
-
Nation & World
Wildlife officials move to feed Florida’s starving manatees
-
Local & State
World War II ‘Code Girls’ recognized on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Oxford Hills’ Soehren wins Gatorade football award