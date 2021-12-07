Pete Bolduc, physical education teacher and co-coach of Winslow High School’s football team, died Tuesday, according to a letter to the school community from Winslow Public Schools Superintendent Peter Thiboutot.

Bolduc experienced a medical event while at school and the school was informed later in the day of his death. The school’s crisis team has developed a plan with additional counselors for staff and students, the letter states.

Bolduc came to Winslow High School in 2006 from Messalonskee High School and joined the football coaching staff in 2010. He was named interim co-coach, along with Wes Littlefield, last year and they were both installed as permanent head coaches this fall.

Bolduc is remembered by Winslow Athletic Director Jim Bourgoin as a true leader in the community and a “great person, teacher, coach, father and husband.”

“Pete was always there when someone needed help,” Bourgoin said.

Thiboutot did not provide any further details Tuesday evening pertaining to Bolduc’s death, beyond what was contained in the letter to the school community.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: