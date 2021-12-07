The York County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with local healthcare programs to provide harm reduction bags to people as they are released from the York County Jail.

Sheriff Bill King said the “vast majority” of those incarcerated in York County have some type of substance use disorder. Officials believe the harm reduction bags will provide tools to help them make a safe and drug-free transition into the community.

The bags will contain brochures with numbers for resources and support, birth control measures, fentanyl test strips and the anti-0verdose drug naloxone. Fentanyl overdoses accounted for 76 percent of all confirmed overdose deaths in Maine last year.

“Whatever we can do to have a successful reentry is what we’re striving for,” King said.

The harm reduction bags are being offered through a collaboration between the sheriff’s office, Southern Maine Healthcare and Maine Behavioral Health. The bags will be distributed starting Wednesday evening.

Maine is battling a persistent opioid crisis, with fatal overdoses on the rise since the beginning of the pandemic. During the first four months of 2021, the state reported 199 confirmed or suspected drug overdose deaths, putting it on pace for nearly 600 overdose deaths this year. The state reported 504 fatal overdoses in 2020.

More information about substance use disorder support and resources is available by calling 211, emailing [email protected], visiting the Maine 211 website, visiting the state’s Know Your Options resource page or visiting the DHHS Office of Behavioral Health’s resource page.

