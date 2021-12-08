Katelyn D’Appolonia, Yarmouth senior point guard: A four-year starter for the Clippers, D’Appolonia has a very high basketball IQ and sets the tone each night. Last season, she averaged eight points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.

Sloane Ginevan, Falmouth junior guard: An exceptional athlete – she has already verbally committed to play lacrosse at Notre Dame – Ginevan is capable of controlling the game at both ends of the court. Last season, she averaged 20.6 points, three steals and two assists in 10 games.

Chelsea Graiver, Greely senior point guard: Graiver is heading to play at Stonehill College next year. She will be the sparkplug for the Rangers, both offensively and defensively. A very good passer, she averaged 10 points and five assists last season.

Maddie Fitzpatrick, Cheverus sophomore point guard: Fitzpatrick stepped in as a freshman and averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. She’s a good inside/outside scoring threat, but is also a tremendous passer. And she plays harassing defense. “She’s a triple threat,” said Coach Bill Goodman.

Audrey Mackie, Oceanside junior guard: Mackie averaged 20 points last season and will assume a lead ballhandling role this season. She’s a knockdown shooter who has developed a nice dribble-drive game and has become an all-around threat.

Elise MacNair, Old Orchard Beach junior guard: A complete player for Coach Dean Plante, MacNair has averaged 13.5 points over her first two seasons. She can hit 3-pointers and is very dangerous on the drive. She’s also a leading rebounder and defender.

Anna Nelson, Gorham senior point guard: Nelson has been playing a lead role for the Rams since her freshman season. Last season, she averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds. She seldom comes off the court and makes sure her teammates are in the right position.

Grace Ramsdell, Wells senior forward: Ramsdell is a unique talent, able to dominate inside but also capable of knocking down 3-pointers. She is bound for Merrimack College. Last season, she averaged 25.4 points and 12.5 rebounds in 12 games.

Addisen Sulikowski, Thornton Academy sophomore guard: Sulikowski stepped in as a freshman and made an immediate impact on the offense. She is a great 3-point shooter who is not afraid to drive to the basket. She’s also a very good rebounder and passer.

Sarah Talon, Windham senior guard/forward: Heading to play at the University of Maine, Talon is a relentless competitor. Offensively, she is best driving to the basket, but she has a nice outside touch as well. She’s also a very good passer and strong defender.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »