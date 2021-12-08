CLASS AA NORTH

CHEVERUS

Coach: Bill Goodman, third year

2019-20 record: 11-8, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Maddie Fitzpatrick, so., PG; Emma Lizotte, so., C; Lillie Singleton, sr., G; Julia Kratzer, sr., G; Hayley Jordan, sr., G; Maeve Kelly, sr., G; Emily Bontatibus, sr., C

Outlook: The Stags might be the team to beat in Class AA. They are deep, experienced, athletic and talented. They can come at you with height, they can push an up-tempo game, or they can play half court if needed. They are also unselfish, so that any one player can take a lead role at any time. The best is Fitzpatrick, who averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists in last year’s shortened season as a freshman. Goodman said the Stags have to learn to play better defense. If they do, they’ll be tough to beat.

DEERING

Coach: Mike Murphy, 17th year

2019-20 record: 0-19, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Ella McGowan, sr., G; Maya Gayle, so., G; Nyabhana Lia, jr., G; Shay Rosenthal, so., G; Natalie Santiago, so., G; Yipsi Sibo, sr,, F/C

Outlook: Murphy is looking for steady improvement from the Rams. “It’s a game of patience,” he said. “We’ve got 12 weeks to try to figure things out and get better.” He expects the team to be more competitive based on what he saw last winter in the nine games the Rams played.

PORTLAND

Coach: Abby Hasson, second year

2019-20 record: 17-4, lost in regional final

Impact players: Liz Yugu, sr., G/PG; Naulissa Tuza, sr., C; Eliza Stein, jr., G; Annie Pozzy, jr., G; Ainsley McCrum, so., C; Lainey Randall, sr., G/F

Outlook: Even though the Bulldogs graduated two of the state’s best players in Amanda Kabantu and Gemima Motema, they should be in the mix for another deep playoff run. Portland went 9-2 in the shortened 2021 season and gained a lot of valuable experience. With Yugu and Stein, the Bulldogs are going to be tough to guard in the backcourt. And Tuza has improved dramatically inside. Portland is going to look to run, as always, but Hasson said it’s important to make the right decisions, too.

WINDHAM

Coach: Brody Artes, 10th year

2019-20 record: 12-8, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Sarah Talon, sr., G/F; Carly Morey, sr., G; Kayla Flanders, sr., F; Liz Levesque, jr., PG; Abbey Thornton, jr., F/C; Stella Jarvais, fr., F/C

Outlook: The Eagles are primed for a big season. They have one of the best players in the state in Talon and a strong supporting cast. Talon can provide offense inside or out. Morey is a good shooter who should benefit if opponents double-team Talon. Windham also has several players from the state champion soccer team, including Thornton and Jarvais. They’ll help on the defensive end. This team should be able to score. Its defense will determine how far Windham goes in the tournament.

CLASS AA SOUTH

BONNY EAGLE

Coach: Scott Regan, eighth year

2019-20 record: 5-14, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Meaghan Champagne, sr., PG; Allie Hegarty, sr., G; Kaitlyn Regan, sr., G; Kaitlyn Bartash, jr., C; Ember Hastings, jr., F; Madelyn Violette, so., G

Outlook: The Scots return all 10 players from last season. Champagne, who is starting her third year at the point, will set the tone. Bartash, a 6-foot-6 center, continues to improve her game and is capable of dominating inside both offensively and defensively. Violette is an up-and-coming standout. Regan and Hegarty provide offensive depth. But with only 10 players, the Scots will need to stay healthy and out of foul trouble.

GORHAM

Coach: Laughn Berthiaume, 15th year

2019-20 record: 12-8, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Anna Nelson, sr., PG; Brylee Bishop, sr., G; Sophia Michaud, sr., G; Nicole Walker, sr., G/F; Leah Woodbury, sr., F/G; Ellie Gay, so., G

Outlook: This should be one of the best teams in Class AA South. The Rams have five seniors who have been on the team since their freshman seasons. Add in Gay, a talented sophomore, and this team has a very strong core. The Rams are going to push the tempo as much as possible. They should be very balanced offensively, too, with several players capable of scoring in double figures.

MASSABESIC

Coach: Chris Aube, fifth year

2019-20 record: 11-8, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Mary Duffy, sr., PG; Emily Jacobs, sr., F/C; Micaela Jacobs, sr., F/C; Hannah Samson, sr., F; Maddie Gray, sr., G; Bri Stephenson, sr., F; Lydia Desrochers, fr., PG/G

Outlook: The Mustangs should be a contender in Class AA South. They went 9-1 last winter, losing only to Class A power Greely, and have a nice mix of returning players, all of whom are athletic and versatile. Defensively, they should be very tough. They want to run as much as possible and stay out of a half-court game. “This is going to be a fun team to watch,” said Aube.

NOBLE

Coach: Shea Kimball, second year

2019-20 record: 9-10, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Olivia Howard, sr., G/F; Meghan Kotsonis, sr., PG/G/F; Allie Moore, so., PG; Trinity Valle, so., G/PG; Emily Clark. fr., G

Outlook: The Knights have a nice foundation with seniors Howard (a four-year starter and last season’s leading scorer and rebounder) and the versatile Kotsonis. They’ll be joined in the starting lineup by three first-year players. Moore missed last season because of an injury. Much of the team’s success will be determined by how quickly they adjust to the varsity level.

SANFORD

Coach: Rossie Lontine-Kearson, fifth year

2019-20 record: 9-12, lost in regional final

Impact players: Riley Hebler, jr., G; Tori Parker, sr., F; Jaylyn Bartolome, sr., G; Taylor Tovey, sr., G/F; Libby Alexander, sr., F

Outlook: The Spartans were the surprise of the region two years ago, and they return several key players from that squad. They’re going to need to develop some consistent offensive threats. Lontine-Kearson is hoping the defense, which spurred Sanford’s deep run two years ago, rises to that level again. With little height, the Spartans will try to push the ball in an up-tempo style.

SCARBOROUGH

Coach: Mike Giordano, ninth year

2019-20 record: 12-8, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Lindsay Fiorillo, sr., G/F; Una Djuranovic, sr., G; Elizabeth LeFebvre, sr., C; Caroline Hartley, so., G/F; Emerson Flaker, fr., PG

Outlook: There are two constants to Giordano’s teams – they are going to share the ball on offense and they’re going to play hellacious defense. Fiorillo is an established leader and an offensive threat. Djuranovic and the 6-foot-2 LeFebvre are going to cause problems everywhere on the court. And youngsters Hartley and the speedy Flaker are going to be exciting to watch. But they need to develop depth if they’re going to compete with the top teams in the region.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Coach: Lynne Hasson, ninth year

2019-20 record: 18-4, lost in state final

Impact players: Hylah Owen, sr., G/F; Anna Brown, so., G; Sammi Duffy, so., PG; Nevaeh Bello, jr., G; Ava Bryant, jr., PG; Ruth Bowles, so., C/F; Emma Travis, fr., G/F

Outlook: After being the top team in the region for many years, a rebuild has begun. And Hasson has some very good pieces in place. She sees this as a deep, athletic team capable of playing an up-tempo style. Owen sets the tone, a four-year varsity player who does most everything well. The Riots have some good outside shooters, and Travis is going to be a prime figure right away.

THORNTON ACADEMY

Coach: Eric Marston, 12th year

2019-20 record: 2-17, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Jessica Dow, jr., G/F; Addisen Sulikowski, so., G/F; Mikenzie Melendez, sr., PG; Hannah Cook, jr., F; Emily Coleman, jr., F; Kate LeBlanc, so., G/F

Outlook: The Trojans could be a major player in Class AA South. They went 6-0 in the shortened season last winter and all of those players return. While Marston has earned his reputation as a tough defensive coach, this will be a very entertaining team to watch. They will push the tempo and they will take a lot of shots. They can play a good inside-outside game and, when hot, will knock down 3-pointers. Still, this team will go as far as its defense takes it.

CLASS A NORTH

CAMDEN HILLS

Coach: Samantha Bragg, first year

2019-20 record: 3-15

Impact players: Ella Powers, sr., G; Olivia Brown, sr., G; Tessa Whitley, sr., F; Ella Graffam, jr., F; Bailey Curtis, jr., G/F

Outlook: Bragg, a 2005 graduate of Camden Hills, takes over after a two-year absence from coaching. She had previously been at Oceanside for five seasons. Bragg envisions the Windjammers playing both an up-tempo style as well as a half-court game, depending on what the opponent presents. “The kids have been responsive to a new coaching staff and are eager to grow,” she said.

CLASS A SOUTH

BIDDEFORD

Coach: Jeannine Paradis, first year

2019-20 record: 3-15

Impact players: Chantelle Bouchard, sr., F; Lexi Libby, sr., PG; Hannah Smith, so., F; Ayla Lagasse, fr., G/F; Hannah Gosselin, sr., G/F

Outlook: Paradis, a 1994 Biddeford High grad, returns to her hometown after stints at Mt. Blue, Maranacook and, for the last two years, Morse. She hopes to rebuild a program that has struggled in recent years. The Tigers are athletic, which means Paradis wants them to push the tempo as much as possible. She feels she has strong senior leadership and some excellent young talent.

BRUNSWICK

Coach: Sam Farrell, 12th year

2019-20 record: 15-4, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Logan Brown, sr., PG; Morgan Foster, sr., G; Kelsie Carlton, jr., G; Sophia Morin, jr., F/C

Outlook: Farrell calls this “a hungry group with some experience.” In Brown, the Dragons have a four-year starter who can control the game at both ends. Foster is a tough defender who has improved her offensive game. Carlton and Morin add scoring punch and defense. Brunswick isn’t tall and will need to work hard defensively to limit opponent’s shots. But expect this team to make a deep playoff run.

FALMOUTH

Coach: Dawn Armandi, fifth year

2019-20 record: 12-8, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Sloane Ginevan, jr., G/PG; Anna Turgeon, jr., F; Katie Lozoraitis, jr., G; Justine Means, jr., G; Maddy Christman, so., C

Outlook: The Navigators loom as one of the best teams in the region. Ginevan is one of the more talented players around, an offensive and defensive threat. She has some experienced teammates in Turgeon and Means. The Navigators also will have Lozoraitis, who played her freshman year at Cheverus, for a full season. Christman, at 6-foot-2, gives a strong inside presence.

FREEPORT

Coach: Seth Farrington, fourth year

2019-20 record: 14-5, lost in B South semifinals

Impact players: Mason Baker-Schlendering, sr., C; Angelina Pillsbury, jr., G

Outlook: The Falcons make a move up in class from Class B, and they have a very young squad, with 16 freshmen in the program. “Some are going to have to contribute right away,” Farrington said. In Baker-Schlendering, the Falcons have a star inside player. She has experience and, at 6-foot-1, has the size to back her talent. Pillsbury is a very effective outside shooter.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY

Coach: Billie L’Heureux, second year

2019-20 record: 3-16, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Brooke Emery, sr., F/G; Emily Walker, sr., G; Emma Rydman, sr., F; Sydney Shaw, so., PG; Shelby Purslow, sr., C

Outlook: L’Heureux returned to the head coaching position last season after several years as an assistant in both the boys’ and girls’ programs at Fryeburg. She was greeted by a large turnout of 34 players. The Raiders will be boosted by the addition of Shaw, a transfer from Kennett High in North Conway, New Hampshire. She will provide a steady hand at the point.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER

Coach: Mike Andreasen, 11th year

2019-20 record: 13-7, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Emma West, sr., G; Brooke Martin, sr., PG; Mikenzie Davis, sr., G/F; Caitlin Taylor, jr., C; Amber Fortin, jr., F; Ali Portas, so., F; Izzy Morelli, fr., G/F

Outlook: Andreasen expects improvement over last season, when the Patriots went 3-6. Most of the players are back and he expects the Patriots to be competitive. West should be the leader, a calming influence on the court. The freshman Morelli “comes varsity ready,” said Andreasen. She could play a big role in the offense. “We’re not battle-tested,” said Andreasen. “But we’ll improve as we go.”

GREELY

Coach: Todd Flaherty, sixth year

2019-20 record: 19-2, lost in regional final

Impact players: Chelsea Graiver, sr., PG; Kaiyla Delisle, sr., C; Sophia Ippolito, jr., G

Outlook: The Rangers might not be as formidable as they have been over the last five years, but they are still a team to reckon with. In Graiver, Delisle and Ippolito, Greely has a solid trio capable of carrying the team any night. But Flaherty needs some of his younger players to develop. “We’re going to start off inexperienced and hopefully end the season on an uptick,” he said.

KENNEBUNK

Coach: Rob Sullivan, 26th year

2019-20 record: 15-4, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Ruby Sliwkowski, jr., G; Ainsley Morrison, sr., G; Amelia Tartre, so., PG; Sophia Notine, so., F; Skylar Holder, fr., C; Delaney Hanson, fr., F

Outlook: It’ll be a new look for the Rams, who graduated Emily Archibald, the school’s all-time leading scorer. Sullivan, the dean of southern Maine coaches, said he loves the energy the young players bring. The Rams will play tenacious defense, as always, and look for leadership from Sliwkowski and Morrison. But their success will depend on the development of the younger players.

MARSHWOOD

Coach: Angie Littlefield, first year

2019-20 record: 19-3, state champion

Impact players: Shelby Anderson, jr., G/F; Savannah Nashwinter, jr., G; Jasmine Aloisio, sr, F; Sophie Mitchell, sr., F

Outlook: The Hawks are the defending Class A state champs, given that no tournament was held last year. They have a couple of key players returning from that team in Anderson, a great inside defender and scorer, and Nashwinter, a nice outside shooter who will play a lot on the point this year. They also have a little height, with the 5-10 Aloisio and the 5-11 Mitchell. By the time the tournament rolls around, this team should be ready to make another push.

MORSE

Coach: Ryan Maines, first year

2019-20 record: 0-18

Impact players: Layne Brewer, jr., PG; Haley Kirkpatrick, so., C/F; Maddy Werner, so., C/F; Dakota Shipley, so., F; Danielle Bryant, jr., G/F

Outlook: Maines, the son of legendary coach Tom Maines, is coaching his first high school girls’ program this year. But he is very familiar with the Shipbuilders, having coached many of the players in club programs. Morse won just one game the last two full seasons, but it has some talent this year. Brewer has returned from a freshman year at Brunswick to provide a quality player at the point, and Shipley is a tough match-up.

MT. ARARAT

Coach: Julie Petrie, third year

2019-20 record: 9-11, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Elsa Daulerio, sr., C; Morgan Ruff, sr., G; Maddie Kinney, sr., G; Cali Pomerleau, fr., G; Kennedy Lampert, fr., G

Outlook: In Daulerio, the Eagles have one of the best players in Class A South. She is their leading rebounder and scorer and has already committed to play at Bates College. She has a good surrounding cast. Petrie is looking for a strong defensive effort, which will lead to transition baskets. “Our goal is to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season,” she said.

WESTBROOK

Coach: Diana Manduca, fifth year

2019-20 record: 5-13

Impact players: Sarah Muka, sr., F; Natalie LaBrie, jr., G; Leah Cromarty, jr., F; Madison Cole, jr., G; Hannah Troiano, so., G/F; Kylie Young, fr., PG; Taylar Hodge, fr., G

Outlook: The Blazes have a nice returning group, led by leading scorer and playmaker LaBrie, leading rebounder Cromarty and the versatile Muka, who does just about everything well. They also have some good young talent to add depth to the roster. Manduca hopes a high-intensity defense will lead to easy transition baskets. The Blazes should be a competitive team down the stretch.

CLASS B SOUTH

CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach: Chris Casterella, 15th year

2019-20 record: 8-11, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Emily Supple, sr., PG; Meghan Conley, jr., G; Olivia Manning, jr., F; Juliette Moore, jr., G; Ashley Ryer, jr., F

Outlook: This is an intriguing team, one that has some experience and athleticism. But the Capers aren’t really deep and need to develop more than one consistent offensive threat. Supple, a soccer star, runs the show adeptly from the point. Conley and Manning are both capable of big offensive nights. Moore and Ryer bring an edge to the defense.

LAKE REGION

Coach: Paul True, 18th year

2019-20 record: 7-11

Impact players: Shelby-Lynn Sheldrick, sr., F/G; Elle Hall, sr., F; Bri Sargent, sr., G; Abby Lavoie, so., G; Liz Smith, sr., F/C

Outlook: The Lakers suffered a big blow over the summer when Melissa Mayo, the starting point guard, suffered a knee injury in the last game of the summer league. As always, the Lakers will be a tough defensive team. They also play well together and have some decent outside shooters. If the players improve throughout the season, they could be a tough out in the playoffs.

LINCOLN ACADEMY

Coach: Kevin Feltis, 10th year

2019-20 record: 8-10

Impact players: Grace Houghton, sr., PG; Payson Kaler, sr., G/F; Paige Lafrenaye, sr., G; Olivia Stiles, sr., F/C

Outlook: Lincoln has a lot of speed and some experience, but little height. Rebounding could be an issue. Houghton is a four-year starter and everything runs through her at the point. Kaler returns after missing last season while recovering from shoulder surgery. She is a tough defender who can handle the ball and make a big shot when needed.

MEDOMAK VALLEY

Coach: Ryan McNelly, sixth year

2019-20 record: 6-13, lost in A North quarterfinals

Impact players: Alyssa Creamer, sr., G; Autumn Ripley, sr., G; Zaniah Puchalski, sr., G/F; Baylee Stewart, sr., G

Outlook: The Panthers make the move from Class A North to Class B South, giving them a completely different schedule. “But we have played most of these teams in the past, so we will adapt,” said McNelly. He expects to receive great leadership from his four seniors. McNelly is looking for steady improvement and to limit unforced errors.

OCEANSIDE

Coach: Matt Breen, third year

2019-20 record: 13-6, lost in B North preliminary round

Impact players: Audrey Mackie, jr., G; Abby Waterman, jr., F; Bailey Breen, fr., F; Emily Sykes, jr., G; Anna Kingsbury, sr., G; Ahlivia Morris, sr., G

Outlook: The Mariners could be a very dangerous team come playoff time. Mackie averaged about 20 points in last winter’s shortened season and has developed an overall game. Waterman is a strong inside player, and the 6-foot-2 freshman Breen is an up-and-coming star. The Mariners played in Class B North in the past and will continue to play a similar KVAC schedule.

POLAND

Coach: Jake Webb, second year

2019-20 record: 4-14

Impact players: Allie Ferland, sr., G/F; Gabbi Bolduc, sr., G; Emma Gagne, sr., PG; Emma Bunyea, sr., F; Gretchen Paradis, so., F; Thea Thornton, so., G/F

Outlook: Poland should be a very strong defensive team, especially on the perimeter, where Bolduc is a lockdown 1-on-1 defender. The Knights need to find consistent scoring, and it could come from sophomores Paradis and Thornton. Both are athletic and able to score in multiple ways. Webb says his team is coming together: “They’re growing by leaps and bounds.”

WELLS

Coach: Don Abbott, 16th year

2019-20 record: 16-6, state champion

Impact players: Grace Ramsdell, sr., C/F; Grace Boucher, sr., PG; Ruby McMinis, sr., G/F; Ava Kreie, jr., F/G; Leah Finn, sr., F; Riley Hansen, sr., G; Alivia Boucher, jr., G

Outlook: The Warriors return seven players from their 2020 state championship team, including Ramsdell and Boucher. Ramsdell (25.4 points, 12.5 rebounds in 11 games last winter) is one of the state’s top players. Boucher runs everything from the point. She averaged 4.5 assists and nearly 10 points last season. Kreie could be a factor offensively with her outside shooting. The Warriors are deep, with a talented freshman group.

YARMOUTH

Coach: Dave Cousins, fourth year

2019-20 record: 12-9, lost in regional final

Impact players: Katelyn D’Appolonia, sr., PG; Maya Panozzo, sr., G; Ava Feeley, jr., G/F; Amelia Skillin, sr., G

Outlook: The Clippers should be one of the leading contenders in Class B South. D’Appolonia is a four-year starter and brings great court sense. Panozzo is a 3-point threat. Feeley is versatile and puts a lot of pressure on opposing defenses, and Skillin is a dead-eye outside shooter. “Our goal is to win a state championship,” said Cousins. “But a lot has to fall in place.”

YORK

Coach: Jess Stacy, third year

2019-20 record: 11-8, lost in A South quarterfinals

Impact players: Emily Rainforth, sr., F; Rose Pavuk, sr., G; Clara Pavuk, sr., G; Ava Giacobba, sr., G; Lily Feugill, sr., F; McKayla Kortes, so., G/F

Outlook: The Wildcats, who are moving down from Class A South, return four starters from last winter and should be one of the best teams in the region. Rainforth is a four-year starter who led the team in scoring (13.1 points) and rebounding. Giacobba averaged 12 points last season, and the Pavuks bring an inside-outside presence.

CLASS C SOUTH

BOOTHBAY

Coach: Bruce Orne, first year

2019-20 record: 18-3, lost in regional final

Impact players: Jaelyn Crocker, sr., F; Emilie Crocker, sr., G

Outlook: The Seahawks have made it to three straight regional finals, but it’ll be difficult to extend that streak with a young roster that includes just three seniors and one junior. Orne, an assistant coach for the Boothbay boys last season, says the Seahawks hope to use “our speed and length to our advantage.”

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY

Coach: Tom Robinson, fourth year

2019-20 record: 16-4, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Angel Huntsman, jr., G; Erin Reid, jr., G; Madilyn Onorato, jr., C; Graca Bila, F

Outlook: The Panthers have only one senior (Lila Jackson), but they have a strong junior class, and Robinson believes they have enough depth to play an up-tempo style. Huntsman, Reid, Onorato and Bila helped lead NYA to a 9-1 record in the abbreviated 2021 season, losing only to Class AA South Portland. Three junior newcomers – Sarah English, Charlotte Harper-Cunningham and Josie Harper-Cunningham – are expected to make immediate contributions.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Coach: Dean Plante, 18th year

2019-20 record: 15-6, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Elise MacNair, jr., G; Sarah Davis, so., G; Summer St. Louis, jr., F; Tessa Ferguson, fr., G; Abby Roy, so., G

Outlook: The Seagulls likely would have been among the favorites in Class C South last season if not for the pandemic. Despite some key graduation losses, this team still should be strong. Plante says: “We will have a young roster that is deep. We are athletic and will look to play an up-tempo style.”

SACOPEE VALLEY

Coach: Laura Landry, fifth year

2019-20 record: 11-9, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: The coach declined to single out individuals.

Outlook: Landry expects this to be a rebuilding year after losing five seniors to graduation. The Hawks hope to use defensive pressure and intensity to create offensive opportunities.

TRAIP ACADEMY

Coach: Jeff Gray, second year

2019-20 record: 10-11, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Alexis Hernandez, sr., F; Molly Sawtelle, sr., G; Emerson Bouffard, jr., G; Hannah Thorsen, jr., F; Emme Hale, jr., G

Outlook: Gray’s first season as head coach was truncated by the pandemic, but he welcomes back an experienced group. Hernandez and Sawtelle are entering their fourth varsity seasons, and Bouffard, Thorsen and Hale have been around for three years. Gray also has high hopes for what he calls a “talented group of newcomers that will look to make an immediate impact.”

WAYNFLETE

Coach: Andrew Leach, third year

2019-20 record: 2-16

Impact players: Lucy Hart, so., G

Outlook: Leach says this will be a “growth year” for the Flyers, who have a challenging schedule and will be relying heavily on sophomores.

WISCASSET

Coach: Bob Applebee, first year

2019-20 record: 0-18

Impact players: Bri Orr, sr., G; Latisha Wright, sr., G; D’Nisha Dawkins, sr., F; Madi Carrier, sr., C

Outlook: Applebee takes over a program that enters the season with a 67-game losing streak dating back to 2016. This year’s roster includes four seniors, two sophomores and four freshmen, and just one returning starter, but Applebee says they “have great attitudes and work hard. (We’re) hoping to sneak a couple of wins as we get better as the season goes on.”

CLASS D SOUTH

PINE TREE ACADEMY

Coach: Josh Dayen, ninth year

2019-20 record: 3-15

Impact players: Eliana Tardiff, sr., F; Paige Tyson, jr., G; Nicole Rojas, sr., G; Ishell Maitland, sr., F

Outlook: Dayen says it’s hard to know what to expect after the abbreviated season last year. “We have experience and should do well, if we can focus and work hard.”

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN

Coach: Lee Petrie, second year

2019-20 record: 12-7, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Kaitlyn Jandreau, sr., G; Ellie Leech, so., G; Breckyn Winship, jr., F; Bri Cluff, jr., F

Outlook: Seacoast Christian returns all of its starters from a truncated season. The Guardians play an up-tempo style and will look to press and apply full-court pressure. Jandreau is an excellent shooter, and Leech is in her third season as the starting point guard. Winship and Cluff bring athleticism and physicality to the forward positions.