I agree with the Women’s Tennis Association’s decision to suspend all tournaments in China because of concerns over the safety of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.

Peng’s recent disappearance comes after she accused a former top Chinese official of sexual assault. The WTA wants a full investigation into Peng’s assault case. CEO Steve Simon said, “While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe, and not subject to censorship, coercion, and intimidation.”

Meanwhile, Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom has been a one-man show within the NBA in his relentless attacks on China. Recently, Freedom ripped into LeBron James, saying, “Money over Morals for the ‘King.’ Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice.”

Freedom has highlighted the human rights abuses and the repressive outreach the government has over its citizens. In October, he took a jab at Nike owner Phil Knight in a tweet saying, “How about I book plane tickets for us and let’s fly to China together. We can visit these SLAVE labor camps, and you can see it with your own eyes.”

I admire the courage from the WTA and Enes Kanter Freedom to stand for human rights. Why can’t the NBA or other sports organizations take the cue from the WTA and refuse to work with China until they show more dignity for human life? Today, in a world repressed with fear, cowardice is the easy way out. What is needed is courage to move us forward.

Kevin Landry

Lewiston

