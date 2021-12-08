Many of the parents writing letters to the Press Herald Toy Fund have similar stories about what forced them to ask for help.

It’s often an illness or the loss of a job. A surprising number, though, have shared stories about the unforgiving housing market.

Losing an apartment because of a property sale or a rent hike can be difficult to bounce back from in a tight market with little or no affordable housing available. And those housing challenges, like the other hardships, are all the more difficult to overcome amid the pandemic.

A mother from central Maine with three school-age sons wrote to the toy fund about the family’s struggle to find housing and why it means she needs help giving her children holiday gifts.

“My family and I are struggling this year,” she wrote.

“We had to move from a motel room to a homeless shelter because I could not afford the weekly rent. (We have) just my income because my fiance is disabled and trying to get disability (benefits). He cannot work. My fiance, three kids and myself are staying at the shelter.”

Her first priority is getting her family out of the shelter and into an apartment, she said.

“It breaks my heart that we have to be here and to see how embarrassed my boys are to be here,” she wrote. “I cannot touch any of my savings until we get an apartment … I have no extra money to spend on Christmas presents for the boys.”

“We got a housing voucher in May and have been trying to find an apartment since then but because of COVID there really isn’t any housing and the (landlords who have units) are not accepting vouchers. So we have been stuck here, and if I do not find a place by January 7, my voucher runs out and I have to start all over again.”

And, like all the parents who write to the toy fund, she asks only that her children can experience the joy of opening gifts at the holidays. Wherever they are housed, her boys will be among more than 3,000 children who will receive gifts this year because of readers who donate to the fund.

“Thank you so much.”

Donations from readers of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Sun Journal in Lewiston and The Times Record in Brunswick allow the toy fund to provide gifts to thousands of children in need in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties. To help, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

