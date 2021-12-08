CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says his injured pinky finger on his throwing hand won’t keep him out of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The finger was dislocated Sunday when the second-year quarterback was strip-sacked on the Bengals’ first possession against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The right-handed Burrow hasn’t thrown since Sunday and won’t until at least Thursday, Coach Zac Taylor said.

Asked Wednesday if there was a chance the injury would keep him out of the 49ers game, Burrow said: “I don’t foresee that happening.”

“It’s a little bit of an unknown until he gets out there and does it, but he’s a tough guy,” Taylor said. “And so we’re optimistic that he’ll get back to practice and get some good work in.”

After the injury, Burrow’s finger popped back into place but was sore through the rest of the 41-22 loss.

He finished 24 for 40 – a season-low completion rate of 60% – for 300 yards and a touchdown, but he threw two interceptions and was sacked a season-high six times. He tried taping the finger and wearing a glove, but finally just went without any protection on the hand. He said he didn’t know how or if he would protect it this Sunday.

“Anytime you have a finger injury on your throwing hand, it’s going to take some tweaking to see how you’re going to be able to throw the ball,” he said. “But it didn’t hinder me too much on Sunday, and I think it’s going to continue to get better throughout the week.”

SEAHAWKS: Seattle will be without starting strong safety Jamal Adams for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder, Coach Pete Carroll said.

Adams is expected to undergo surgery Thursday for the damage he suffered during the first half of the Seahawks’ win over San Francisco, which snapped Seattle’s three-game losing streak. He had surgery to repair damage to the same shoulder last offseason.

GIANTS: Recently signed quarterback Jake Fromm took most of the snaps Wednesday as the team practiced at the University of Arizona for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Coach Joe Judge said starting quarterback Daniel Jones was seen by a neck specialist in California on Monday and has not been cleared for contact. Mike Glennon started this past Sunday in a 20-9 loss in Miami but was diagnosed with a concussion after the game. He worked with trainers on the sideline Wednesday, and Judge said he is making progress.

JETS: Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore is dealing with a quadriceps injury that could sideline him for the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The team’s leading receiver with 43 receptions sat out practice Wednesday, and Coach Robert Saleh said Moore would be day to day as the Jets monitor the injury.

