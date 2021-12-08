PALMYRA — A 70-year-old Palmyra man was killed Tuesday evening when his car crossed the centerline and was in a head-on collision with a pickup truck, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

William Grant was driving the 2009 Chevrolet Aveo that crossed the centerline, according to Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grant was not wearing a seat belt, Mitchell said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after 6 p.m. to Badgerboro Road in Palmyra, where Grant’s small car had collided with a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck, Mitchell wrote in a statement released to the news media.

The driver of the pickup, Lisa Sawyer, 64, of Palmyra reported minor discomfort after the collision, likely due to air bags being deployed, but declined medical treatment, Mitchell said.

Sawyer was wearing her seat belt.

“Although speed and alcohol do not appear to have been contributing factors, this accident remains under investigation,” Mitchell said.

The Maine State Police reconstructed the crash as part of the investigation. Pittsfield police and Newport Fire and Rescue also responded.

