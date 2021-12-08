Chronic staff shortages, crushing boredom for imprisoned youth and a lack of structured and consistent programming to engage them contributed to seven critical incidents in two months this summer at Maine’s only youth prison, an independent review found.

In a 29-page report, obtained Wednesday by the newspaper before it was officially released, analysts at the Center for Children’s Law and Policy recommended major changes to how administrators at Long Creek Youth Development Center care for young people at the South Portland facility.

Youth at the facility, the report said, do not have regular access to school lessons and are often left alone in their housing units for long stretches of time. Although the facility purports to run a school, classes are held infrequently because of teacher vacancies or staff who call out of work.

In response to long idle stretches, residents at Long Creek act out to get attention or have their needs addressed, analysts found. Exhausted or frustrated staff sometimes engage in tit-for-tat arguments, and often use group punishment when one or two people act out, a fundamentally unfair practice, according to the analysts.

Residents do not feel that the level system to earn privileges and freedom is administered fairly, a dynamic that erodes trust and fosters an upside-down incentive structure in which young people believe that violence or property damage are more effective to get what they want, analysts found. Some staff believed that adult prisons, with televisions and tablets in cells, are less punitive than Long Creek, which restricts access to media and entertainment.

The center recommends in the report that corrections officials at Long Creek eliminate harsh, counter-productive tactics that include the use of pepper spray and the deployment of a corrections tactical team that was not originally trained to operate in a youth prison.

Long Creek administrators should also stop the “therapeutic” use of prone restraints, a practice in which young people are held face-down on the ground while staff members attempt to talk them down. Advocates say prone restraints are a dangerous technique that can lead to breathing problems or even death, and are taught as a tactic of last resort.

The analysts also called out euphemistic language used in after-incident reports at Long Creek that concealed how corrections officers broke policy when they were captured on camera using force against children.

In one case, the report states, corrections staff wrote that video of an incident “revealed that staff may have used unauthorized control techniques.”

“In fact, the video shows clear violations of Long Creek policy regarding chokeholds and prone restraints,” the analysts wrote. “These understatements minimize the severity of the concerns and help to avoid addressing the serious underlying problems.”

The incident reviews performed by corrections staff fail to examine the context or what led up to a violent outburst, preventing staff from gaining understanding of how and why a situation devolved into a confrontation, the report says.

According to the report, overworked or exhausted staff are also fearful of using force; some fear the young people will harm them while others do not want to be investigated or scrutinized by the press. Others told the analysts that the corrections department use of force policy is confusing, leaving them unsure in particular situations about what tactics or restraints are permitted.

In a brief phone interview, Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty defended the after-action assessments as thorough and accurate, and said anyone who broke policy will be disciplined if appropriate and that criminal charges are still being considered by the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, which is reviewing footage of the incidents.

Liberty also said be believes there will always be a need to lock up some violent and dangerous young people to protect society, and that the department has made great strides to divert most youth from incarceration and plans to do more to align the state’s system with recommended best practices. A decade ago, there were 400 youth in lockups, he said. Today that number is closer to 30.

The state is closing in on multiple sites where it plans to open smaller secure confinement facilities across Maine, so incarcerated youth can be closer to their home and families, Liberty said.

He also defended the decision to cease outside volunteer and some service worker visits at the beginning of the the COVID-19 pandemic – one driver of youth boredom, the report found.

“We made a deliberate choice to keep the kids safe from COVID by keeping volunteers out,” Liberty said. “We did provide services and we did think critically, but the most important thing we can do is keep our residents healthy and safe.”

The report was commissioned to examine a string of altercations over six weeks in August and September, and to assess the overall operation. Prosecutors were called in to examine whether charges against some correction officers were appropriate, according to lawmakers who were briefed on the developments. The Department of Corrections has refused to release information about the incidents, and has denied public record requests for summary reports and other documents, citing privacy and confidentiality statutes.

Obtaining basic use-of-force data at the facility has proven difficult. In response to a request for 10 years of statistics about the use of force at Long Creek, the Maine Department of Corrections could only produce information for the last four years.

It is the third time in four years that the Children’s Center for Law and Policy has been hired by the state to conduct a review of Maine’s juvenile justice system.

“What we want to know is: What’s going on at Long Creek that has made it possible for these incidents to occur?” said Mark Soler, the center’s executive director, in testimony to legislators in late September. “And what needs to be done now to ensure that they don’t continue?”

The string of incidents led to a leadership shakeup in September. Superintendent Caroline Raymond, who was hired following a youth suicide in 2016, resigned from her position. The facility’s former head of security retired, and a mid-level corrections official, Colin O’Neill, who had been in charge of juvenile justice, was reassigned.

Prior to theincidents, local advocates raised the alarm over staff’s use of the prone restraint which can involve handcuffs, leg irons or both. The maneuver is not recommended because it increases pressure on the chest and can lead to breathing problems or, in extreme cases, asphyxia and death. A previous report by the Children’s Center for Law and Policy, published in 2017, recommended against using it.

But Disability Rights Maine, which visits the facility monthly and advocates for people held there, said prone restraints are common practice at Long Creek and drew attention in September to two incidents in which they had recently been used.

This story will be updated.

