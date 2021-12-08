HOCKEY

Anthony Repaci scored 5:46 into overtime to give the Worcester Railers a 7-6 win over the Maine Mariners in a Wednesday matinee at Worcester, Massachusetts.

Maine rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period, forcing overtime on Justin Brazeau’s second goal of the game with 43 seconds remaining, but the Mariners’ losing streak was extended to six games.

Patrick Shea, Michael Kim, Keltie Jeri-Leon and Mathew Santos also scored for the Mariners, and Connor Doherty and Pascal Laberge each had three assists. Jeri Leon’s goal was Maine’s first shorthanded tally this season.

BASEBALL

MLB: The Boston Red Sox selected Royals left-hander Austin Lambright and Yankees right-hander Brian Keller in the Rule 5 draft.

Lambright, 27, has not pitched since 2019 because of the pandemic and injuries. He has walked 52 batters in 69 2/3 innings in the minors, but left-handed hitters were 3 for 46 against him in 2019.

Keller, also 27, had a 2.77 ERA in 55 1/3 innings this year from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He has a career 3.16 ERA since being drafted in 2016, with 449 strikeouts in 441 1/3 innings.

Both players would need to stay on Boston’s major league roster for the entire 2022 season, or else they have to be offered back to their previous team.

No Red Sox prospects were selected.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Barcelona will not play in the knockout rounds for the first time in 18 years after a 3-0 loss at Bayern Munich.

Barcelona finished third in Group E. Benfica moved into second place with a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv.

• Chelsea conceded a goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time to draw 3-3 at Zenit St. Petersburg and drop into a second-place in its group behind Juventus, which beat Malmo, 1-0.

• Salzburg will be making its first appearance in the knockout stage after defeating 10-man Sevilla 1-0 to secure second place in Group G.

Salzburg finished with 10 points, one behind Lille, which defeated last-place Wolfsburg in the other group match.

• A Champions League match between Atalanta and Villarreal was postponed because of heavy snow in northern Italy.

A new date and time has yet to be decided, but it is likely the match will be played Thursday. Villarreal would advance to the knockout rounds with a win or a draw, while Atalanta needs a win to advance.

EUROPA LEAGUE: Eight Tottenham players and five staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, Manager Antonio Conte said, prompting the team’s match scheduled for Thursday against Rennes to be called off.

Tottenham closed the first-team area of its training center “in the interests of the health and safety of players and staff,” abd its Premier League game against Brighton on Sunday is in doubt.

