The Cumberland school district superintendent informed parents Wednesday that there have been three incidents in the past week in which a student either brought a weapon to school or threatened to do so.

MSAD 51 Superintendent Jeffrey Porter said the incidents occurred at Greely High School and at the Greely Middle School that houses sixth- through eighth-grades. He did not provide more details.

“In all these cases, other students immediately reported this information to a staff member, resulting in the school administration swiftly intervening and resolving the incidents,” Porter said. “I commend the students in all three situations who noticed that something didn’t quite seem right and alerted school personnel right away.”

Porter did not elaborate on what action was taken, whether local police were notified, or whether the students were disciplined.

“We have noticed an increase in worrisome behaviors from some of our students, which has prompted more referrals for risk assessments than we typically see at this point in the school year,” Porter wrote. He said the school district has a team of mental health professionals and administrators who try to identify students who could benefit from additional support.

“As there have been three separate incidents within a short period of time, and because this is a relatively uncommon occurrence in our district, I felt it was important to bring this to your attention and to ask for your help,” Porter said.

He asked parents and guardians to remind children not to bring items to school that are inappropriate for a public setting, no matter what the intent, and to seek out school staff for help when feeling frustrated or upset.

Porter said he is aware that the incidents come at a sensitive moment, given that Dec. 14 will be the ninth anniversary of a gunman’s attack at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 26 students and staff. Porter also mentioned Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan, where a student shot and killed four people and injured seven others last week.

“We take matters of school safety very seriously. We utilize all of our resources in preparation for, and response to, breaches of expected behavior with regards to the safety of our school community,” Porter said. “Our district’s safety and security committee regularly develops and reviews emergency plans, protocols, and processes in coordination with local first responders.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: