Gabe Aucoin, Morse senior guard/forward: A four-year starter and three-year captain, Aucoin led Morse in most statistical categories last season when the Shipbuilders showed significant improvement, going 5-6. At 6-foot-3, he can play a variety of positions and impact the game in many ways.
Elliot Bouchard, Bonny Eagle junior center: At 6-8 and a solid 240 pounds, Bouchard returns after not playing as a sophomore. He likes to bang down low and has the skill to step outside. In his first game back, he scored 26 points in a scrimmage at Class AA North favorite Edward Little.
Trevor Brown, Medomak Valley senior guard: It’s not often that a player – at any level – leads his team in scoring all four seasons, but that’s what Brown, a 6-footer can do. He’s especially effective in transition and finishing at the rim.
Brady Coyne, Falmouth senior guard: Coyne is one of the top-rated guards in Maine and features an all-around game. As a sophomore, he averaged over 10 points, nearly three assists and over two steals. His older brothers, Tom and Colin, were both standout guards at Falmouth.
Wani Donato, Portland senior guard: Veteran Bulldogs Coach Joe Russo calls the 6-3 Donato “one of the best all-around players in the SMAA” with a versatile game. Donato can finish at the rim forcefully or gracefully, blocks shots, and has improved shooting.
JP Estrella, South Portland junior forward: At 6-10, Estrella has received scholarship offers from Syracuse, Providence and Tennessee. He loves the game, can shoot the 3 and be a force in the paint. He handles the ball well for his size.
Ty Henke, Mt. Ararat senior forward: Henke is a lean 6-5 player who is expected to lead the Eagles in scoring. The three-year starter has a smooth style, allowing him to shoot the 3-pointer and also hit from mid-range.
Connor Keefe, Kennebunk senior forward: Keefe averaged over 12 points a game last season. The 6-5 forward scores in transition and is relentless on the boards. Rams Coach David Leal called Keefe “a diamond in the rough” with college-level talent.
Evan Reeves, Cape Elizabeth junior center: Another skilled big man who can dominate both inside and away from the basket, the 6-8 Reeves has started to attract NCAA Division I college interest, according to Cape Coach Jeff Mitchell.
Remijo Wani, Deering junior guard/forward: In the abbreviated 2020-21 season, Wani went from a “timid sophomore” to Deering’s most reliable scorer, Coach Todd Wing said. Now he’s scoring off the dribble or with a smooth outside shot and getting it done defensively, too.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Legislators call on Maine PUC to investigate allegations in lawsuit against CMP parent company
-
Nation & World
At least 49 migrants dead, 58 injured in truck crash in south Mexico
-
Varsity Maine
Watch the video: Varsity Maine Live basketball preview
-
Arts & Entertainment
Biden set to make first late-night TV appearance as president
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ basketball: It’s the year of the big man across Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.