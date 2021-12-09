Gabe Aucoin, Morse senior guard/forward: A four-year starter and three-year captain, Aucoin led Morse in most statistical categories last season when the Shipbuilders showed significant improvement, going 5-6. At 6-foot-3, he can play a variety of positions and impact the game in many ways.

Elliot Bouchard, Bonny Eagle junior center: At 6-8 and a solid 240 pounds, Bouchard returns after not playing as a sophomore. He likes to bang down low and has the skill to step outside. In his first game back, he scored 26 points in a scrimmage at Class AA North favorite Edward Little.

Trevor Brown, Medomak Valley senior guard: It’s not often that a player – at any level – leads his team in scoring all four seasons, but that’s what Brown, a 6-footer can do. He’s especially effective in transition and finishing at the rim.

Brady Coyne, Falmouth senior guard: Coyne is one of the top-rated guards in Maine and features an all-around game. As a sophomore, he averaged over 10 points, nearly three assists and over two steals. His older brothers, Tom and Colin, were both standout guards at Falmouth.

Wani Donato, Portland senior guard: Veteran Bulldogs Coach Joe Russo calls the 6-3 Donato “one of the best all-around players in the SMAA” with a versatile game. Donato can finish at the rim forcefully or gracefully, blocks shots, and has improved shooting.

JP Estrella, South Portland junior forward: At 6-10, Estrella has received scholarship offers from Syracuse, Providence and Tennessee. He loves the game, can shoot the 3 and be a force in the paint. He handles the ball well for his size.

Ty Henke, Mt. Ararat senior forward: Henke is a lean 6-5 player who is expected to lead the Eagles in scoring. The three-year starter has a smooth style, allowing him to shoot the 3-pointer and also hit from mid-range.

Connor Keefe, Kennebunk senior forward: Keefe averaged over 12 points a game last season. The 6-5 forward scores in transition and is relentless on the boards. Rams Coach David Leal called Keefe “a diamond in the rough” with college-level talent.

Evan Reeves, Cape Elizabeth junior center: Another skilled big man who can dominate both inside and away from the basket, the 6-8 Reeves has started to attract NCAA Division I college interest, according to Cape Coach Jeff Mitchell.

Remijo Wani, Deering junior guard/forward: In the abbreviated 2020-21 season, Wani went from a “timid sophomore” to Deering’s most reliable scorer, Coach Todd Wing said. Now he’s scoring off the dribble or with a smooth outside shot and getting it done defensively, too.

