CLASS AA NORTH

CHEVERUS

Coach: Richie Ashley, first season

2019-20 record: 4-15, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Seth Huntington, sr., F; Jackson Krieger, sr., C; Anthony Cloutier, sr., G; Silvano Ismail, jr., PG; Gio St. Onge, so., F

Outlook: The Stags are looking to get back into the mix in Class AA North with a relatively young team under Ashley, a history teacher at Cheverus who compiled an 86-52 record as coach of the Cheverus girls from 2007-14. Huntington, Krieger and Cloutier will provide leadership for a team that wants to play an up-tempo style that should get many involved in the scoring, especially Huntington, talented point guard Ismail and St. Onge.

DEERING

Coach: Todd Wing, ninth year

2019-20 record: 15-6, lost in regional final

Impact players: Remijo Wani, jr., F; Titayo Augusto, sr., F; Max Chikuta, sr., F; Nick Langella, sr., G; Alex Willings, sr., F

Outlook: The Rams were 7-3 last season and return four starters in Wani, Augusto, Chikuta and Langella. The 6-8 Willings returns to Deering after a year at St. Dominic Academy. Wani was Deering’s most reliable scorer last season, with the ability to slash or shoot. Augusto is another scoring threat, and Chikuta and play-making Langella can shoot from outside. Wing expects Deering to contend in a tough league.

PORTLAND

Coach: Joe Russo, 32nd year

2019-20 record: 3-16, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Wani Donato, sr., G; Spencer Cross, sr., F; Jared Biaya, sr., C; Aiden Christensen, sr., F; Jose Kiala, sr., C

Outlook: The 6-foot-3 Donato is regarded as one of the top players in the SMAA, with all-around skills that translate at both ends of the court. Cross is also a returning starter with good size. Portland has eight players listed at 6-3 or taller, including post players Biaya (6-6) and Kiala (6-3) and zone-buster Christensen. Russo believes if the Bulldogs “can get and stay healthy” they will be back to their normal position as a viable contender. Junior guards Brady Toher and Pitia Donato and sophomore forward Jeissy Khamis will also help.

WINDHAM

Coach: Chad Pulkkinen, seventh year

2019-20 record: 8-12, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Nick Garrison, sr., F; Matthew Fox, sr., C; Will Mannette, sr., G; Will Ledbetter, sr., PG; Colby Mizner, sr., F; Owen Combes, jr., PG

Outlook: Garrison and Mannette played significant minutes as sophomores and will be looked to for guidance in tight situations. The 6-6 Fox is athletic, shoots well and is coming off an impressive offseason. Pulkkinen expects him to make immediate contributions. Ledbetter, the quarterback on the Class B North championship football team, and Mizner bring composed leadership.

CLASS AA SOUTH

BONNY EAGLE

Coach: John Trull, fourth year

2019-20 record: 12-8, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Aidan Walcott, sr., F; Elliot Bouchard, jr., C; Mason Ryan, sr., G/F; Terrell Edwards, so., G

Outlook: The Scots are a youthful group. Walcott, a 6-2 four-year varsity player with good leadership skills, and sharpshooting Ryan are the only seniors. Bouchard, at 6-8, will be a key piece in the middle in a league that features several good big men. Edwards, who played quarterback on the football team, will have a “do-it-all” role, according to Trull.

GORHAM

Coach: Mark Karter, ninth year

2019-20 record: 11-9, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Elijah Wyatt, sr., G; Jackson Smith, sr., F; Quinn Dillon, jr., F; Ashton LeClerc, so., G; Gabe Michaud, so., G; Caden Smith, so., F

Outlook: Gorham is young and inexperienced after graduating eight players, including all five starters. Karter, in his 37th season overall, knows his undersized team (freshman center Wyatt Nadeau is the tallest Ram at 6-4) will need to focus on rebounding and positional defense “and fight and claw” to compete in a tough league. The athletic ability is there to play an up-tempo style.

MASSABESIC

Coach: Zach Blodgett, fourth year

2019-20 record: 3-16, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: James Saccuzzo, sr., G; Jake Raymond, sr., G; Alex Graffam, sr., F; Isaiah Searles, sr., F; Connor Levesque, sr., PG

Outlook: The Mustangs bring back four starters in Saccuzzo, Raymond, Graffam and Searles. Saccuzzo, a three-year starter, is an improved scorer and Graffam is an improved 6-5 post player with perimeter skills. Raymond and Searles are defensive stalwarts. Massabesic went 6-3 last season and Coach Blodgett’s veteran group has him excited for this winter.

NOBLE

Coach: John Morgan, first season

2019-20 record: 1-18, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Anthony Prak, sr., G; Jamier Rose, fr., G; Gionet Baker, jr., G; Caden Barish, sr., F; Bryce Guitard, fr., G; Jayden Dameron, jr., G

Outlook: Morgan, who coaches full-time at XL Sportsworld in Saco, is endorsing a youth movement. Freshmen Rose and Guitard will be key contributors from the get-go. “They’re not your typical freshmen. These guys are just really mature and are solid players,” Morgan said. A guard-heavy team, the Knights want to play in the full court, pressure the ball and make it known that they are no longer an easy mark.

SANFORD

Coach: Jacob Mills, third year

2019-20 record: 7-12, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Justin Kennedy, sr., G/F; Connor Curcio, sr., PG; Zach McMurty, sr., F; Logan Ricker, sr., F; Tanner McCann, so., G

Outlook: The Spartans have a good mix of four senior starters with varsity experience, three juniors and five sophomores who Mills believes can provide quality contributions. Kennedy can defend all five positions. Curcio, returning from a serious knee injury, provides scoring and leadership. McMurty is the glue to Sanford’s defense, while Ricker gives the team a good post presence. McCann looks to be the fifth starter.

SCARBOROUGH

Coach: Phil Conley, sixth year

2019-20 record: 9-10, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Rowan MacDonald, sr., PG; Reid Deniso, sr., G; Jack Simonton, sr., C; Liam Garriepy, so., F

Outlook: MacDonald and Deniso will be the captains for a team that has youth (seven sophomores) and strong senior leadership. Simonton, at 6-6, averaged 4.5 rebounds as a sophomore. Soccer standout Zander Haskell, who averaged 8.4 points and 3.6 assists as a freshman, is not playing this season. Conley likes his team’s chemistry and looks for the Red Storm to be playing their best when the tournament begins.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Coach: Kevin Millington, seventh year

2019-20 record: 20-1, lost in regional final

Impact players: Owen Maloney, sr., G; JP Estrella, jr., F; Jaelen Jackson, jr., PG

Outlook: Maloney, a 6-4 shooter who also defends, and elite passer Jackson both played significant minutes on the 20-1 team that lost in overtime in the 2020 regional final. The 6-10 Estrella has received Division I scholarship offers from Syracuse, Providence and Tennessee. South Portland has lots of inexperienced talent. Expect those players to mesh with Maloney, Jackson and Estrella and form a top-tier team.

THORNTON ACADEMY

Coach: Bob Davies, 19th year

2019-20 record: 18-4, lost in state final

Impact players: Cody Ruff, sr., F; Cody Bowker, sr., G; Anthony Jones, sr., G; William Davies, jr., G

Outlook: Thornton went to the AA South final in 2019, the state final in 2020 (lost by a point to Edward Little) and was 9-1 during the abbreviated pandemic season. Now the Trojans are relatively inexperienced but “hope to improve all year,” Coach Davies said. Ruff is a strong, athletic player, while Jones has elite speed. William Davies is a rising talent.

CLASS A NORTH

CAMDEN HILLS

Coach: Jon Moro, third year

2019-20 record: 4-14

Impact players: Ryan Clifford, sr., F; Hunter Norton, sr., F; Weston DeWaard, jr., PG

Outlook: Camden Hills went 12-2 and won its makeshift playoff in the pandemic shortened 2021 season. Top scorer/rebounder Jeremy Fraser has graduated, but Clifford is an impact post player, Norton’s strength and tenacity make him effective in all facets, and DeWaard can distribute or finish at the rim. Camden figures to rise in Class A North, especially with the departure of Hampden Academy (moved to AA North) and Medomak Valley (shifted to B South).

CLASS A SOUTH

BIDDEFORD

Coach: Justin Tardif, ninth year

2019-20 record: 11-9, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Ayouba Fofana, sr., C; Jacob Landry, sr., G; Will Goodwin, sr., F; Kyle Dion, sr., F; Kyle Benson, sr., G; Julius Silva, jr., PG

Outlook: The Tigers will be at a size disadvantage in most games. Fofana, who has a quick first step, is the tallest player at 6-3. Silva is a heady player who shoots well and runs the offense with good pace. Landry, at 5-9, will be tasked with scoring and guarding top players. Goodwin and Dion bring defensive intensity and Benson will be asked to provide outside shooting. Tardif gets his teams to play hard. Look for the Tigers to win their share and return to the Expo for the regional quarterfinals.

BRUNSWICK

Coach: Ben Clark, first year

2019-20 record: 9-9

Impact players: Weston Cooper, sr., G; Quin McCaffrey, jr., G; Isaak Franklin, sr., F; Thomas Harvey, jr., F; Ethan Driscoll, sr., G; Trevor Gerrish, fr., F

Outlook: Clark takes over for Todd Hanson (314 wins, 2002 Class A title in 25 seasons). McCaffrey and Harvey are returning starters who averaged 10 and 9.2 points last season. Cooper, the primary ballhandler, and Franklin provide senior leadership. Gerrish could have an immediate impact as both a scorer and rebounder. The Dragons will be looking for daily improvement and a return to the playoffs.

FALMOUTH

Coach: Dave Halligan, 35th year

2019-20 record: 16-5, lost in regional final

Impact players: Brady Coyne, sr., G; Jack Stowell, sr., G; Jed Armstrong, jr., F/G; Zach Morrill, sr., F; Chris Simonds, so., C

Outlook: Halligan’s peers aren’t shy about labeling the Navigators as the clear favorite in Class A South, with balanced scoring that starts with shooters Coyne and Stowell. Coyne had a strong sophomore year in 2019-20, leading the team with 39 3-pointers while averaging 10.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 steals. Armstrong can play any position. Simonds is 6-6. Twins Paul and Lucas Dilworth provide good depth at the guard position.

FREEPORT

Coach: Tyler Tracy, first year

2019-20 record: 10-9, lost in B South quarterfinals

Impact players: Blaine Cockburn, sr., G; Colby Arsenault, sr., F; Danny Casale, sr., G; Tony Casale, sr., G; Jackson Carr, sr., G; Nate Abbott, sr., F

Outlook: Tracy, who coached at Poland the past 11 seasons, takes over for Bill Ridge as the Falcons make the move up from Class B South with a roster that’s loaded with multi-sport athletes and 10 seniors. Cockburn and the 6-5 Arsenault have started since their sophomore seasons and are expected to play at an all-conference level.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY

Coach: Daniel Thomas, first year

2019-20 record: 6-13, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Bobby Hallam, sr., F; Will Hallam, jr., C; Gunnar Saunders, so., PG; Liam Quinn, sr., G; Jordan Zerner, jr., F/G; Ben Vlug, sr., G

Outlook: Thomas takes over from longtime mentor Sedge Saunders. He expects 10 players to make regular contributions. Bobby Hallam can spread the floor offensively and be physical down low. His brother, Will, at 6-9, will be a match-up problem with good touch around the rim. Saunders, the football quarterback, runs the offense. Zerner and Vlug can add offense for a squad that expects to be very competitive.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER

Coach: Ryan Deschenes, ninth year

2019-20 record: 10-9, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Jay Hawkes, sr., G; Josh Michaud, sr. G; Aubray Lincoln, sr., F

Outlook: The Patriots return 11 players and four starters from the 2021 shortened season. Experience, speed, shooting and pressure defense will be staples for this team. Hawkes is an all-conference caliber four-year varsity starter who figures to improve on his 12-point scoring average last season. Michaud is a three-year starter and strong on-ball defender. Lincoln thrives as a rebounder.

GREELY

Coach: Travis Seaver, 10th year

2019-20 record: 15-5, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Timmy Walker, sr, G; Andrew St. Hilaire, sr., G; Max Cloutier, sr., G; Dee Coyne, sr., F

Outlook: Walker is the leading scorer back from the pandemic season. He and St. Hilaire probably will handle a good chuck of the scoring for a guard-oriented squad. The Rangers don’t have the star power they possessed while winning three straight Class A crowns from 2017-19 but Coach Seaver likes his team’s leadership, perimeter play and depth. Look for this squad to improve throughout the season.

KENNEBUNK

Coach: David Leal, fourth year

2019-20 record: 16-4, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Connor Keefe, sr., F; Ty Kane, sr., G; Keegan Andrews, sr., G; Landon Schwartzman, sr., G; Joe Kiezulas, sr., F

Outlook: Keefe, a 6-5 scorer who excels in transition and under the rim, and Andrews are returning starters from a team that went 8-0 in the pandemic season. Schwartzman is solid and saw varsity action as a sophomore. Kiezulas, at 6-4, is a shot-maker. Leal likes that his starters are all-around players who can rebound and defend.

MARSHWOOD

Coach: Bobby Pratt, fourth year

2019-20 record: 11-8, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Aidan Sullivan, sr., G; Andrew Perry, jr., F; Trevor Wozny, sr., G; Danny Thim, sr., G; Jason Singer, jr., G; Chris Reuning, sr., G

Outlook: The Hawks aren’t the biggest team – Perry, a skilled inside-outside threat, is the tallest player at 6-4 – but they have winners. Three-year starters Wozny and Thim, along with Singer, started on the Class A championship soccer team. The 6-3 Sullivan, a four-year starter and the team’s top shooter, was the quarterback on the Class B championship football team. Strong on defense, the Hawks will look for scoring to complement Sullivan and Perry.

MORSE

Coach: Chris York, second year

2019-20 record: 1-17

Impact players: Gabe Aucoin, sr., G/F; Thomas Guild, sr., PG; Elliot Dorr, sr., F; Andrew Card, jr., F

Outlook: With Aucoin, a 6-3 four-year varsity player (three-year starter) leading the team, York believes his team will get back to relevancy and be at or above .500. Dorr and facilitator Guild, a 3-point threat, can help with the scoring. Card is a strong athlete who can be a lock-down defender in his first year on the varsity.

MT. ARARAT

Coach: David Dubreuil, fourth year

2019-20 record: 3-15

Impact players: Ty Henke, sr., G/F; Ryan Robertson, sr., F; Carson Taylor, sr., G; Brandon Emerson, sr., C

Outlook: The Eagles are a senior-driven team that is working to get back to the playoffs. Henke, a 6-5 three-year starter with aspirations of playing in college, did most of the scoring last season. Shooting guard Taylor and the 6-6 Emerson are both coming off solid junior seasons. Robertson typically draws the toughest defensive assignment.

WESTBROOK

Coach: Bryan Hoy, third year

2019-20 record: 4-14

Impact players: Tyler Hethcoat, sr., G; Kolbyn Dunphe, jr., G; Aiden Taylor, so., F; Ben Eugley, jr., C; Connor Doolittle, sr., G; Braiden Pierce, sr., G

Outlook: The Blue Blazes have 10 players with varsity experience. Hethcoat, an explosive 6-1 scorer who did not play last season, is back. He averaged 10.6 points per game as a sophomore. Taylor, who played varsity as a freshman, is emerging as a reliable inside/outside player. Dunphe will handle the point. Experience and overall talent make Westbrook a mid-level team with a higher ceiling.

CLASS B SOUTH

CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach: Jeff Mitchell, second year

2019-20 record: 8-12, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Will Bowe, sr., F; Evan Reeves, jr., F; Sam Lombardo, jr., G; Jake Frame, sr., G; Owen Tighe, jr., F

Outlook: With the 6-8 Reeves and 6-4 tandem of top scorer Bowe and Tighe, the Capers could have a formidable frontcourt. Reeves has started to attract significant college attention because of his combination of size and skill. Frame and Lombardo can shoot or penetrate and create. Overall, Cape has a roster full of competitive, multi-sport athletes and expects to be in the title hunt.

LAKE REGION

Coach: Ryan Martin, third year

2019-20 record: 9-11, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Jacob Stone, sr., F; Noah Duprey, sr., G; Jacob Chadbourne, jr., G

Outlook: The Lakers expect to have a solid eight-man rotation that includes 6-4 Jackson Libby in the middle, senior Grady Garland, and promising younger players in freshman guard Brock Givens and sophomores Evan Duprey and Wesley Martin. The group likes to run and play up-tempo, with Stone, Noah Duprey and soccer standout Chadbourne leading the charge. Defensive improvement will determine whether Lake Region moves up in the standings.

LINCOLN ACADEMY

Coach: Ryan Ball, eighth year

2019-20 record: 0-18

Impact players: Jake Masters, jr., F; Tucker Stiles, so., G/F; Lucas Houghton, so., G; Gabe Hager, so., G/F

Outlook: The Eagles will go as far as sophomores Stiles, Houghton and Hager can take them. Ball said each plays with defensive intensity, can guard positions 1 through 4, and has the ability to score from anywhere. Masters provides an inside-outside scoring option. Despite the youth, Lincoln expects to be an improved and consistently competitive team.

MEDOMAK VALLEY

Coach: Nick DePatsy, 15th year

2019-20 record: 16-4, lost A North semifinals

Impact players: Trevor Brown, sr., G; Patrick McKenney, sr., PG; Jake Bickmore, sr., F

Outlook: The Panthers, who move down this season from Class A North, could be very dangerous come tourney time. Brown has led the team in scoring since his freshman season. McKenney runs the point but can create his own offense, shooting or penetrating. Bickmore, a strong 6-2 defender, is a three-year starter. Jake Craig, a 6-7 senior, will add offense and rebounds for a team with ample depth.

OCEANSIDE

Coach: Larry Reed, third year

2019-20 record: 7-11 in B North

Impact players: Bodhi Ames, sr., C; Alex Collins, jr., F; Alex Bartlett, jr., F; Carter Galley, so., G; Cohen Galley, so., PG

Outlook: Oceanside shifts from the North region to the South. The Mariners graduated six players from a team that went 9-5 in the pandemic season. Ames, at 6-6, can score going to the hole or from outside. The rest of the team has little varsity experience. Collins did not play last season but is looking like an effective scorer. Bartlett is a three-sport athlete who is best in transition. The 5-11 Galley twins take over the backcourt.

POLAND

Coach: Bill Flynn, first season

2019-20 record: 4-14

Impact players: Hunter Gibson, sr., F; Joe Levesque, sr., F; Hayden Christner, jr., G; Shane Yorkey, jr, G; Hunter Brackett, jr., F

Outlook: Poland returns a strong core from a group that went 4-7 in the shortened 2020-21 season, led by Gibson and Levesque, a pair of 6-3 forwards. Christner, Yorkey and Brackett all gained varsity experience. Flynn, who takes over as coach from Tyler Tracy, likes what he’s seeing so far from freshmen guards John Patenaude and Logan Dubuc.

WELLS

Coach: Troy Brown, 14th year

2019-20 record: 10-11, lost in regional final

Impact players: Brayden Fazzina, sr., F; Jake Marshall, sr., G; Connor Woodward, sr., PG; Devin Brown, sr., F; Cam Sevigny, sr., G

Outlook: Fazzina and Woodward played as sophomores and were starters last year along with Marshall. Brown, who played at Noble his freshman and sophomore years, has the most overall varsity experience. The Warriors will play tough defense and will look for scoring from a variety of sources, including junior forwards Gavyn Petrie (6-4) and Hayden Bell (6-7) and lanky sophomore guard Eli Roy.

YARMOUTH

Coach: Jonas Allen, fourth year

2019-20 record: 8-1o

Impact players: Peter Psyhogeos, sr., F; Matt Waeldner, sr., G; Cole Snyder, sr., F; Sutter Auger, sr., G

Outlook: The Clippers have seven seniors returning from last season’s squad, including its two leading scorers in the 6-2 Psyhogeos (16 points per game) and Waeldner (9 ppg). Snyder is a returning starter. Senior classmates Jack McCosh, a 6-1 forward, and guards Quin O’Meara and Aiden Kamm are also back. Yarmouth is pegged by other coaches as the preseason favorite in the improved league.

YORK

Coach: Jerry Hill, second year

2019-20 record: 21-1, lost in Class A state final

Impact players: JP Frazier, sr., G; Will Bourgeois, sr., G; Kevin Burke, jr., F; Jacob Fogg, jr., G; Trevor Parker, sr., G; Haydn Forbes, so., F

Outlook: Hill, a veteran head coach in New Jersey, took over the Wildcats last season and went 9-2. This season, York moves down from Class A South. Frazier and Bourgeois are returning starters and are expected to be the top scorers. Burke also saw important minutes last season, but overall this is a young team with many players in the rotation getting their first varsity action. York will emphasize defense to stay in games.

CLASS C SOUTH

BOOTHBAY

Coach: Dan Hallinan, second year

2019-20 record: 15-5, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Kayden Ames, jr., G; Gryffin Kristan, jr., F; Lucas Hardwick, sr., F; Connor Wenners, jr., F

Outlook: Hallinan took over last year after the retirement of I.J. Pinkham, who won more than 600 games in 43 seasons at Boothbay. Hallinan, a former Boothbay player, has six seniors and five juniors on his roster and says his team is well balanced. “We are focusing on being mentally and physically tougher in all aspects of the game.”

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY

Coach: Jason Knight, 10th year

2019-20 record: 15-5, lost in semifinals

Impact players: Elliott Oney, sr.; Bryce Poulin, sr.; Logan Welch, sr.; Bryce Bernier, sr.; Joaquim Bila, sr.; Chas Rohde, sr.; Cal Nice, jr.; Nate Oney, so.

Outlook: The Panthers have plenty of experience, with six seniors on the roster, and good size with Poulin (6-6), Nice (6-4) and Bernier (6-2), who anchor the defense. Elliott Oney (also 6-2) is the team’s best rebounder and can create matchup problems, according to Knight. Bila is a strong defender who is developing into more of an offensive threat.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Coach: Matt Regan, fourth year

2019-20 record: 9-10, lost in preliminary round

Impact players: Isaac Lachance, sr., F; Landen Johnson, jr., G; Brady Croteau, jr., F

Outlook: Lachance, Johnson and Croteau are returning starters for a team that lost seven players to graduation. “Our athleticism and shooting ability should keep us competitive in most WMC games this winter,” said Regan.

SACOPEE VALLEY

Coach: Dennis Blaisdell, second year

2019-20 record: 5-13

Impact players: Evan Coolbroth, jr., G; Carson Black, jr., F; Jonah Naratil, jr., G

Outlook: The Hawks have a junior-heavy roster, but seven of their eight juniors played significant minutes last season. Blaisdell says his team has good outside threats on offense, but he’s worried about rebounding because of a lack of size.

TRAIP ACADEMY

Coach: Ed Szczepanik, fourth year

2019-20 record: 9-11, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Colin Niles, sr., G; David Durling, jr., G; Zach Foye, jr., F; Ben Hawkes, jr., G

Outlook: Szczepanik says his team is young and will need to gain experience as the season progresses. The Rangers plan to go deep into their bench and play an up-tempo style.

WAYNFLETE

Coach: Rich Henry, 19th season

2019-20 record: 19-2, lost in regional final

Impact players: Henry Hart, sr., G; Ed Cox, sr., F; Cole Isherwood, jr., F; Matt Adey, jr. F; Nico Kirby, so., G; Connor Ford, jr., G/F; Sam Ribeiro, so., G; Safwan Hussein, jr., F; Demetrius Campbell, fr., C; Ishan Reese, so., G

Outlook: The Flyers have an experienced backcourt with Hart and Kirby, and Adey, Isherwood and Cox also got significant playing time last season. Traditionally one of the strongest programs in Class C South, Waynflete will look to use its depth and push the pace.

WISCASSET

Coach: Rick Larrabee, first year

2019-20 record: 0-18

Impact players: Dawson Bush, sr, F; Dillon Leeman, sr., G; Johnny Spies, jr., F; Nate Schutte, jr., G; Cory Ricker, jr., C

Outlook: Wiscasset didn’t play last season because of the pandemic and enters this season in rebuilding mode, with a new coach and a young, inexperienced team. Larrabee says he’s impressed by his team’s work ethic and no-quit attitude. “Everyone knows that the road ahead is steep, but we are ready to compete every game with the overall goal of getting better every day.”

CLASS D SOUTH

PINE TREE ACADEMY

Coach: Jeff Davis, third season

2019-20 record: 9-10, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Ben Ndamukunda, sr., F/C; Alden Thacker, sr., G/F; Silas Yeaton, fr., G

Outlook: Only four of 14 players have high school experience and the squad started its preseason on Monday. Ndamukunda, a two-year captain and strong shot-blocker, can play all five positions. Yeaton, a good shooter, played last season when Pine Tree Academy played a mixed MPA/Christian school schedule.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN

Coach: Lee Petrie, third year

2019-20 record: 4-15, lost in quarterfinals

Impact players: Isaiah Cardinal, jr., G; Seth Vega, jr., G; Sunny Johnson, so., F; Dan Poirier, jr., F; Elijah Sholes, so.; Isaac Cardinal, 8th grade, G

Outlook: The backcourt duo of Isaiah Cardinal and Vega lead a team that lost three top players to graduation, including both of its big men. Petrie is hoping that the addition of Poirier (6-1) and Sholes (6-4) can help make up for those losses.

