Linda Paul of Scarborough has been volunteering for the Press Herald Toy Fund long enough to forget when the tradition started.

But it’s been more than 25 years.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

“I keep wanting to go back,” said Paul.

Paul even made sure to help out last year, when many longtime volunteers decided to play it safe and stay home. With the protection of vaccines, most have returned to their posts this year, adding to the usual excitement at the beginning of each season.

“It’s always nice to go back. It’s like a mini reunion,” Paul said. “It’s lovely people … We laugh a lot and we’re busy, busy.”

With so many longtime volunteers, and the guidance of longtime director Kathleen Meade, the operation runs “like a well-oiled machine,” she said.

“We all have our jobs and we know what to do,” said Paul. “The toys the director selects are just fabulous. Every year, it’s a pleasure to pack them up and get them to the families.”

This week, the volunteers have been loading up gifts for nonprofit groups that deliver them to families who are farther afield or don’t have transportation. Soon, parents who can get to the warehouse on their own will start flowing in to pick up gifts packaged for their children.

The volunteers will check and double check the packages to make sure each family gets the right mix of gifts. It’s an exciting time when volunteers finally get to hand off the gifts to relieved parents.

“Everybody’s so thankful,” Paul said.

She wouldn’t miss it. “I love the place.”

Donations from readers of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Sun Journal in Lewiston and The Times Record in Brunswick allow the toy fund to provide gifts to thousands of children in need in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties. To help, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

