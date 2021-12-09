KENNEBUNK – The town is looking for candidates interested in serving as a Regional School Unit 21 director through June 30 and has set a deadline of Dec. 17 for those considering the short-term appointment to submit a letter of interest to the town manager.

The opening in Kennebunk comes after the resignation of Amanda Oelschlegel, who was is serving a term that expires at the end of June 2022. Her resignation was accepted by the RSU 21 Board of Directors Dec. 6.

“I have appreciated the privilege of serving our community, but I cannot dedicate the time required at this point to do the best job possible,” said Oelschelgel in her letter to the board.

The Kennebunk Select Board has the authority to appoint a Kennebunk resident to the interim position and intends to make the appointment as soon as possible, according to a municipal news release.

Those interested in applying, are asked to submit a letter of interest no later than Dec. 17 to: Town Manager Michael Pardue at [email protected] or by mail to: Town Manager, Town of Kennebunk, 1 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Oelschlegel is one of two recent resignations on the board. Todd Shea, of Arundel, won a three year term in a write-in vote in June, also resigned, citing time constraints. The Arundel selectmen’s board is also looking for candidates interested in the position formerly help by Shea, and Town Manager Keith Trefethen in a recent memo to the board said four people had contacted him. Those interested may call Trefethen at 985-4201, ext. 115, or email [email protected].

According to the RSU 21 policy manual, “The board notifies the municipal officers of the municipalities within RSU 21 of a vacancy before the annual town meetings or before the regular municipal election. The municipal officers shall then select an interim director to serve until the next election.”

